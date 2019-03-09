Frisky millennials living in Los Angeles jump in and out of bed with each other, dance shirtless and endlessly cavort in the dark comedy “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), from Gregg Araki, Karley Sciortino, Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs.
Avan Jogia stars as Ulysses, a man at the center of this hedonistic scene plagued by dreams and waking nightmares about some vast conspiracy or impending doom that may be related to his circle’s “Day of the Locust” lifestyle.
Or, his friends gently suggest, he could just be smoking too much weed.
The notion of imminent Armageddon as a kind of aphrodisiac is hardly a millennial phenomenon. Richard Benjamin starred in the long-forgotten 1971 comedy “The Steagle” about a milquetoast professor who uses the backdrop of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis as an excuse to live out a series of false identities and long-cherished fantasies. Every generation longs for doom, destruction and delight in its own unique way.
- Having scored a great deal of buzz with “Finding Neverland,” HBO continues in the true-crime documentary miniseries vein with “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., TV-14). Syed is facing life in prison for the 1999 murder of high-school girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
If this story sounds familiar, it’s because it was the subject of the popular podcast “Serial,” which was downloaded more than 175 million times.
TV adaptations of podcasts tend to remind me of the difference in the two mediums. Television demands your fixed attention, while audio shows are something you listen to while doing other things.
- Emerging and well-established talent offer interpretations of classic songs on “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Tyler Perry hosts. Look for appearances and performances by Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Rob Thomas and more.
National Geographic recently announced that it would dedicate a season of its series “Genius” to Franklin. Previous subjects included Einstein and Picasso
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chair; rising donations and support for the ACLU; a possible cure for sickle-cell disease.
- Qualifying rounds continue on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
- Peaceful protest on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- The series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), starring Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane and Emily Browning, enters its second season.
- Macy binge-watches on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Rescue missions on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA)
- The family frets about Frank’s bedridden status on the ninth season finale of “Shameless” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA)
Series notes
A sous chef dreams on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A time for healing on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Downtime on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
On two helpings of “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), prom night (8 p.m.), eternal gratitude (8:30 p.m., r) ... A solution to junk messages on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
