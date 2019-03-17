Tune In
THE FIX — "Pilot" — L.A. district attorney Maya Travis suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in rural Washington. Eight years later, when this same star is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA's office for another chance at justice on the series premiere of "The Fix," MONDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.

Art imitates life imitating art (rather badly) in “The Fix” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

The series is created by prosecutor Marcia Clark, famous for her role in the O.J. Simpson trial and its attendant media hysteria. Her legal reputation and standing as a formidable human being were greatly burnished by actress Sarah Paulson’s portrayal of her in FX’s miniseries masterpiece “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

For some of us, that might be enough.

“The Fix” returns to the O.J. case in a thinly veiled manner. Crack prosecutor Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, “The Mentalist”) is first seen nervously entering the courtroom where actor Sevvy Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, “Game of Thrones”) awaits his verdict in the stabbing death of his wife. His acquittal creates a media firestorm and sends Travis into a tailspin that can only be cured by a move to rural Washington, where she settles down with a cowboy.

The show’s depiction of her “good life” retreat is almost hysterically economical. She watches the birth of a foal and then picks a tomato before the phone rings informing her, that after eight years of freedom, Sevvy has struck again!

“The Fix” focuses on her return to the legal jungle building a case against Sevvy for killing his girlfriend, a woman his daughter’s age.

Tunney churns through “The Fix,” rarely cracking a smile. This isn’t just O.J. versus Marcia I mean, Sevvy vs. Travis it’s far more primal. Sevvy can mystically sense her presence behind the two-way mirror of the police interrogation room. He’s Hannibal Lecter to her Clarice!

Featuring a ludicrously charged atmosphere, “Fix” takes itself very seriously. And that adds to the fun. If “American Crime Story” was a gourmet meal, this is a tube of Pringles chips. It’s easy to consume, but you won’t be terribly proud of yourself afterward.



