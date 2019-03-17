Art imitates life imitating art (rather badly) in “The Fix” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The series is created by prosecutor Marcia Clark, famous for her role in the O.J. Simpson trial and its attendant media hysteria. Her legal reputation and standing as a formidable human being were greatly burnished by actress Sarah Paulson’s portrayal of her in FX’s miniseries masterpiece “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
For some of us, that might be enough.
“The Fix” returns to the O.J. case in a thinly veiled manner. Crack prosecutor Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, “The Mentalist”) is first seen nervously entering the courtroom where actor Sevvy Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, “Game of Thrones”) awaits his verdict in the stabbing death of his wife. His acquittal creates a media firestorm and sends Travis into a tailspin that can only be cured by a move to rural Washington, where she settles down with a cowboy.
The show’s depiction of her “good life” retreat is almost hysterically economical. She watches the birth of a foal and then picks a tomato before the phone rings informing her, that after eight years of freedom, Sevvy has struck again!
“The Fix” focuses on her return to the legal jungle building a case against Sevvy for killing his girlfriend, a woman his daughter’s age.
Tunney churns through “The Fix,” rarely cracking a smile. This isn’t just O.J. versus Marcia I mean, Sevvy vs. Travis it’s far more primal. Sevvy can mystically sense her presence behind the two-way mirror of the police interrogation room. He’s Hannibal Lecter to her Clarice!
Featuring a ludicrously charged atmosphere, “Fix” takes itself very seriously. And that adds to the fun. If “American Crime Story” was a gourmet meal, this is a tube of Pringles chips. It’s easy to consume, but you won’t be terribly proud of yourself afterward.
