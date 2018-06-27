Tonight’s “Nashville” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) finds Deacon hounded by his past. Some things never change. The musical melodrama wraps up on July 26 after six seasons.
Some viewers have never forgiven “Nashville” for killing off Connie Britton’s character, Rayna James. Britton now appears on Fox as an emergency call dispatcher in Ryan Murphy’s procedural “9-1-1.” She was also notable in the first season of Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” a show that Britton once admitted she was too frightened to watch.
Britton came to most viewers’ attention in the NBC series “Friday Night Lights.” Curiously, both “Lights” and “Nashville,” while critically acclaimed, suffered from a similar drawback. “Lights” was a sophisticated prime-time soap opera about football, a subject that didn’t necessarily appeal to watchers of such dramas.
Similarly, “Nashville” was best enjoyed for its musical moments. Eventually, CMT decided to get out of the drama business and stick to music itself.
So it’s somewhat logical that after tonight’s “Nashville,” the music network presents “CMT Crossroads” (9:02 p.m., TV-PG), featuring a performance by Leon Bridges and Luke Combs singing together.
- “Take Two” (9 p.m., TV-PG), ABC’s “new” variation on “Castle,” did not exactly dazzle viewers last week. The ratings gurus at TV by the Numbers pretty much summed things up when they said its audience was “tied with reruns of ‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ ” Premiering the series after two rebooted afternoon game shows was not exactly a rousing endorsement. Nor was debuting the show in June, when repeats are the norm.
As predicted last week, the action on “Take Two” generally perks up when Sam’s (Rachel Bilson) background as a disgraced TV star allows the story to trade in showbiz satire. Tonight’s drama finds Sam and Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) responding to a murder at a Hollywood mansion, only to find a movie producer still holding the smoking gun.
Other highlights
- New challengers arrive on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Unicycling madness on “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG), hosted by Mike Myers posing as Tommy Maitland.
- Tyrone tries to keep his powers under wraps as the basketball finals near on “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Bonnie experiences a difficult adjustment to single parenthood on “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
- Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga, from “Real Housewives” infamy, appear on “Lip Sync Battle” (9:30 p.m., Paramount, TV-PG).
Series notes
On two helpings of “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS, TV-PG), bachelors and bachelorettes (7 p.m.), literary cred (7:30 p.m.) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS) ... On a double dose of “Marlon” (NBC, TV-14), real estate (8 p.m.), protecting Yvette from the truth (8:30 p.m.) ... Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) .