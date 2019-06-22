Time was, cable channels depended on networks for their programming. That’s why half the dial seems dedicated to reruns of “NCIS,” “Family Guy” and “Law & Order: SVU.” But lately, it’s the networks that look like poor imitations of cable.
Over the past few weeks, ABC has dedicated almost every evening to either basketball playoff coverage or afternoon fare like game shows. Last week, Fox pre-empted its prime-time offerings three nights in a row to broadcast golf. Look for more of that in Fox’s future. Now that most of the old 21st Century Fox has become part of Disney, the broadcast network will fill a lot of its schedule with sports from its cable affiliates. Look for boxing coverage (7 p.m.) on Sunday.
Another sign of the ongoing cable-ization of network fare, ABC will air “Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda” (7 p.m., TV-PG). The acclaimed daredevil and his sister, Lijana, will attempt to walk 1,300 feet in the air above New York’s Times Square.
If this all sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because the Wallendas have performed similar stunts on the Discovery Channel, including his “Skywire Live” event in the Grand Canyon, which aired in 2013.
Discovery may have lost the rights to this particular death-defying stunt, but its cable rival continues the tradition. History, the outlet that pretty much competes with Discovery for male viewers (not to mention the sheer number of cable stars wearing backward baseball caps), will air “Evel Live 2” on July 7. The event will try to re-create some of the late stuntman Evel Knievel’s most daring jumps.
- “Adolf Island” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) only sounds like something you’d see on History. It recalls the Nazi occupation of three Channel Islands just off the coast of France, the only part of England to fall under Hitler’s control.
The Germans sent thousands of prisoners from Europe to construct military fortifications under slave labor conditions. “Island” reveals the gruesome conditions of these workers and civilians on the Channel Islands, where the grim remains of victims are still being discovered.
Other highlights
- Updated repeat reports scheduled on two helpings of “60 Minutes” (CBS): The lethality of the AR-15, global warming inspires children to sue the government, a profile of Paul McCartney (6 p.m.); freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; corruption on Malta; a Boston inventor’s plant-based fuel (7 p.m.).
- Dropping in on Mom on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- Luther tries to limit the damage from Cornelius’ rampage on the finale of the limited fifth season of “Luther” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- Regina Hall hosts the 2019 BET Awards (7 p.m., BET, MTV, MTV2, TVLand VH1, TV-14).
- Catherine doubts Harry’s affections on the season finale of “The Spanish Princess” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- On two helpings of “The Good Fight” (CBS, TV-MA): a famous client’s downside (8 p.m.), fake news on social media (9 p.m.).
- A case leads to the TV studio of a kids’ puppeteer on “Endeavor” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Charlie makes a new friend on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC TV-MA)
Series notes
Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW, r, TV-14), Lance Bass (8 p.m.), Keegan-Michael Key (8:30 p.m.) ... Max perseveres on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) .
