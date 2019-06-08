For some reason, this is a big weekend for series about insufferably smug and opinionated characters from Northern California. “Tales of the City” returned as a new miniseries on Netflix just Friday. And “Big Little Lies” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns for a second season Sunday.
For the uninitiated, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz play affluent wives and mothers in Monterey, California, a place where grammar school assemblies can be more vicious than the battles on “Game of Thrones.”
Not to give too much away, but the clique is now held together by a terrible secret, the real truth behind the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the husband of Celeste (Kidman).
Into this crowd of Amazonian vipers arrives Perry’s grieving mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep). It’s absolutely no surprise to say that her performance is amazing, and well worth your subscription to HBO.
In contrast to the strident Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and the impossibly demanding Renata (Laura Dern), Mary Louise comes across as a wounded and slightly doddering old lady. But don’t let her grandmother act fool you. She uses her confused persona to unleash devastating zingers. She rattles Madeline by confessing that she’s always hated short people, owing to a childhood betrayal. For once the spunky Madeline is at a loss for words.
Mary Louise has installed herself at Celeste’s house for the stated purpose of caring for her grieving grandsons. But we can see that she’s there to spy on Celeste.
Like the rest of her cabal, Celeste puts on a brave face, but can’t control her nonwaking moments.
Produced by David E. Kelley, “Big” relies on his signature use of classic songs from the ’60s and ’70s soul music jukebox. For Celeste’s sake, he should move his playlist up a decade and include the 1984 Romantics tune “Talking in Your Sleep.”
- The Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell hosts the new series “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG), a travelogue with an accent on oddities.
- Overbearing to an unhealthy degree, mothers intervene in their grown daughters’ lives, romances and careers on the new series “sMothered” (9 p.m., TLC).
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): China’s leverage in the rare earth trade; a Michigan couple’s mastery of state lotteries; a profile of Samuel L. Jackson
- James Corden hosts the 73rd Annual Tony Awards (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The Bruins and Blues tangle in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., NBC).
- Joanna feels violated on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- Fighting a war on two fronts on “Luther” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- News of new walkers on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- The bar offloads possessions at a yard sale on “Vida” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), a second episode (8:30 p.m.) follows.
- A New York lawyer (Ron Silver) takes on the defense of decadent European socialite Claus von Bulow (Jeremy Irons) in the 1990 true-life drama “Reversal of Fortune” (8 p.m., MoMax). Von Bulow died just weeks ago.
- A medium proves short on clairvoyance on “NOS4A2” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A shared telephone line brings a couple (Rock Hudson and Doris Day) together in 1959 romantic comedy “Pillow Talk” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G), part of a daylong salute to the movies of Doris Day, who died on May 13.
Series notes
North of the border on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Essential oils on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG
