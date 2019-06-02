Host Cat Deeley and judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy return for the 16th season of “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Joining them are Laurieann Gibson, whose resume includes a long stint as Lady Gaga’s choreographer, as well as Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, a face familiar to “Dance” fans.
Over the course of the summer season, dancers between 18 and 30 will display their talents for various dance styles, from hip-hop to ballroom, contemporary, tap and breakdancing.
- June may be upon us, but some folks can’t get off the ice. The St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins in Game Four of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).
- Speaking of skaters, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir return to host season two of “Wedding Cake Championship” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G). Over four episodes, expert bakers will compete to create the most elaborate and over-the-top confections. Those who reach the June 24 grand finale will be charged with making the ultimate dessert for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, of “Bachelor in Paradise” fame.
- A turn of the dial takes us from cakes to “cookie cutter” houses. Now in its second season, “Hidden Potential” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HGTV, TV-G) offers advice about adding distinctive style to bland, generic homes. Host, builder and designer Jasmine Roth wants to shake up things in subdivisions and suburbs, where every home looks the same, and add distinctive touches that reflect the homeowner’s individuality.
- Fans of documentaries should check out the Acorn streaming service. Available today, “Blitzed: Nazis on Drugs” looks at an unexplored side of the Third Reich, particularly regular drug use and medical “experimentation” among the upper ranks of the Nazi party, including Adolf Hitler.
Other highlights
- Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Newport: alive with pleasure on “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- D-Day Sacrifice: Battle for Freedom” (7 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) anticipates the 75th anniversary of Operation Overlord.
- A key witness clams up on “The Code” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- “Drain the Oceans” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG) looks at efforts to find the more than 100 shipwrecks of landing craft and vessels sunk during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
- The handsome staff of a pleasure yacht cavorts in and out of uniform on the fourth-season premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14).