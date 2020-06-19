We all know that hair care was among the first casualties of our quarantine culture. TV has tried to step into the breach. CBS aired “Haircut Night in America” at the end of May. Now Animal Planet hosts the one-hour special “The Great American Groom-A-Long” (9 p.m., TV-PG).
Carson Kressley, a star of the original “Queer Eye,” hosts. He invites professional dog groomers to share their techniques with celebrity clients and their dogs via Zoom. Actor Dennis Quaid, Olympian Apolo Ohno, singer Aubrey O’Day and reality TV stars Kym Herjavec (“Dancing With the Stars”) and Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) are among those with canines in need of a few snips.
In addition to these celebrity “clients,” the pros will share tips with the rest of us on the best ways to shampoo a wiggly pooch, how to treat a poodle’s fur, and that all-important question: Just how deep do you clip a dog’s nails? That’s if they allow you to touch their paws in the first place.
Other highlights
- In a 2020 shocker, a daughter becomes rattled by her “Birthmother’s Betrayal” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Sparks fly in the groves between a feisty cultivator and her corporate rival in the 2019 romance “Love Under the Olive Tree” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Given the G rating and the network, I suppose she’s extra-virgin.
- An officer’s role in a shooting affects morale on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
1960s Detroit designers take on Turin in a battle to win at Le Mans in the 2019 sports drama period piece “Ford Vs. Ferrari” (7 p.m., HBO). A critical and box office hit nominated for four Oscars.
