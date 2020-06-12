The ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through the 1993 through 1995 seasons.
- A dating app links the victims of a psycho killer in the 2017 shocker “Their Killer Affair” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A manic Robin Williams stars as Teddy Roosevelt in the 2009 comedy sequel “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (7 p.m., Starz Encore).
- The “30 for 30” documentary “Be Water” (7 p.m., ESPN2) explores the short life and lasting influence of actor and martial arts innovator Bruce Lee.
- Consumed with her career as a budding meteorologist, a busy woman learns to slow down in the arms of a tree hugger in the 2020 romance “Love in the Forecast” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Madeline Kahn and Carly Simon appear on a vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) from 1976.
Cult choice
As part of a daylong marathon, TNT unspools the first three films of the “Star Wars” canon: “Star Wars: A New Hope” (3:15 p.m.), from 1977, followed by the 1980 adventure “The Empire Strikes Back” (6 p.m.) and “Return of the Jedi” (8:45 p.m.) from 1983.
Series notes
Pride puts vacation plans on hold on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... A very off season on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
