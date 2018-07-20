ABC repeats “Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers” (8 p.m.), a news special that first aired in January. Not to be confused with last fall’s scripted drama “Law & Order True Crime,” starring Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson, the defense attorney who represented Lyle and Erik Menendez.
- Benedict Cumberbatch narrates “Planet Earth: South Pacific” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG). Tonight’s episode, “Castaways,” examines the varieties of life, from fish to birds to humans, who washed ashore on a smattering of tiny islands in a vast sea stretching from the tropics to the sub-Antarctic waters of the Southern Ocean.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., Fox).
- The X Games (6 p.m., ESPN) unfold from Minneapolis.
- On three helpings of “Me, Myself & I “ (CBS, TV-PG), a eulogy (7 p.m.), a decent interval (7:30 p.m.), birthday candles (8 p.m.). The third is the series finale.
- Discovery anticipates the start of “Shark Week” with the 1975 thriller “Jaws” (7 p.m.), the biggest and arguably best movie to exploit fin phobia.
- Nickelodeon repeats “Kids’ Choice Sports 2018” (7 p.m.).
- British military officers (Alan Rickman and Helen Mirren) face blowback after an errant drone strike in the 2015 drama “Eye in the Sky” (7 p.m., Starz). Rickman’s last film.
- A fetching young woman goes undercover to avenge her sister’s death in the 2018 thriller “Nightclub Secrets” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A new bad guy (Adam Driver) emerges in the 2015 adventure “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (7 p.m., TNT).
Cult choice
TCM anticipates the centennial of conductor Leonard Bernstein’s birth (Aug. 25) with a marathon of his series of “New York Philharmonic Young People’s Concerts” (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), which ran from 1958 to 1972. On Sunday, TCM offers seven concerts from the CBS “Omnibus” program, which Bernstein contributed to, beginning with a performance of Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” (7 p.m.), from 1954.
Series notes
A tiny inventor on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G) ... Magic tricks on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Chip fights the corporation on the series finale of “Living Biblically” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
