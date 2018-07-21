Now in its second week, Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) is the comic prankster’s first series in 10 years. Despite the passage of time, it adds little to the “Borat” and “Da Ali G Show” tradition of tricking somewhat famous strangers into spending time with a ridiculous fictional character. Three of the first four sketches were rather tedious variations on “suffering a fool.” It was a long half-hour.
The fourth segment deservedly received a great deal of attention because Cohen’s character, “Israeli Col. Erran Morad,” convinced various gun enthusiasts and even members of Congress to appear on camera promoting his notion of “Kinderguardians,” an armed toddler response to crime and terror.
Absurdity was piled upon the ridiculous when gun activist Larry Pratt read long passages that included such “technical terms” as Cardi B, Blink-182, Rita Ora and Wiz Khalifa.
Ignorance of contemporary pop artists is no crime, but advocating the training and arming of preschoolers (“in rudimentary mortar skills”) makes for spectacularly powerful satire.
It also demonstrated the eagerness of lawmakers to ingratiate themselves with and act as ventriloquist’s dummies for a military agent from a foreign power.
As if to prove that real life always outstrips scripted material, just one day after “Who Is” debuted, authorities arrested a 29-year-old Russian woman named Maria Butina, who is alleged to have befriended and funded politicians and members of the gun lobby to influence the 2016 election. Did Butina approach the same folks who fell for “Col. Morad”?
Not even Sacha Baron Cohen could have anticipated that or made it up.
- Several scores are settled at the Princess Ball on the season finale of “Pose” (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA). This series has been renewed for a second season. As I stated in my initial review, the acting performances are wildly uneven and the show’s overwrought intensity may not appeal to everyone. At the same time, it featured a passion and an anger appropriate to its historic setting that made it captivating and impossible to miss. With so much about television production in flux, FX consistently sets the bar high.
- A thriller with a twist, “Down for Whatever” (7 p.m., TV One, TV-14) stars LeToya Luckett (“Greenleaf”) as a doctor who appears to share the perfect life with her detective husband. Things go awry when her search to find her biological parents links her to two new “sisters,” women on trial for the shooting of her husband’s partner.
- Returning for its 30th anniversary, “Shark Week” was binge-TV before that term was coined. Discovery celebrates the tradition with some familiar faces interacting with the ancient predators. NBC star Bear Grylls becomes human chum on “Bear Vs. Shark” (7 p.m., TV-PG).
Comedian Rob Riggle helps a very big NBA star overcome his phobia on “Shaq Does Shark Week” (8 p.m.), and a professional wrestler has an encounter with a mako on “Ronda Rousey Uncaged” (9 p.m.).
Other celebrity-centric episodes include “Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy” (7 p.m. Tuesday) and “Shark Tank Meets Shark Week” (8 p.m. Wednesday). Every night concludes with “Shark After Dark Live” (10 p.m.), featuring celebrity chatter and recaps of that night’s programming.
Other highlights
- Repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Pelican Bay Prison and the Hubble Space Telescope.
- Ghost’s dream of legitimacy remains elusive on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- A widower worries about his daughter’s wayward roommate in the 2018 shocker “A Father’s Nightmare” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A sporting event ends in murder on “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).
- “The 2000s” (8 p.m., CNN) recalls Hurricane Katrina.
- Amma demonstrates her wild side on “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Noah takes Anton’s side on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- “The History of Comedy” (9 p.m., CNN, TV-14) looks at the sketch and improv tradition.
- Harlee and Wozniak implicate the intelligence division on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A memorable bachelor party for Tom on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Ken Jeong guest-judges on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Homer and Marge recall their childless years on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Real estate speculation on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14), collaboration (8 p.m.), conspiracy (9 p.m.) ... A Victorian murder-mystery on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Alec Baldwin hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Closing in on Agent Checker on “Ghosted” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). ... Anthony Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
