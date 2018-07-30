The new craft competition series “Making It” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) won’t reinvent the DIY genre. But it offers a glance at the blending of reality television and comedy.
Among the latest of such hybrids, Netflix’s “Nailed It” sends up the delusional world of perfectionist baking. With “Making It,” former “Parks & Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host and co-produce a showcase for America’s “makers,” a loosely defined world of self-expression. The show takes a very supportive and affectionate look at the world of do-it-yourself, homemade, hobby-produced artifacts. Offerman has made no secret of his love of woodworking, writing the best-selling 2016 book “Good, Clean Fun” about his craft.
Poehler and Offerman don’t exactly reproduce their “Parks” characters, but neither do they abandon them. Not unlike Leslie Knope, Poehler plays the talentless enthusiast, gushing about every contestant’s idea and execution. Offerman presents a rather decaffeinated version of his Ron Swanson character. Clad in plaid, he’s glib and given to droll wordplay.
The problem with this approach is that nobody seems in charge of the proceedings. It lacks the Teutonic whip-cracking of “Project Runway’s” Heidi Klum or the avuncular expertise of that series’ Tim Gunn. The hosts’ hands-off approach only accentuates the show’s general lack of focus.
You know you’re getting high-concept fashion on “Runway” and impossibly conceived cakes on “Nailed It.” On “Making It,” craft could mean just about anything.
Things pick up a bit when author and window designer extraordinaire Simon Doonan and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson show up to evaluate final efforts. But they might have been more useful offering advice and encouragement along the way.
Like most sitcoms, “Making It” would work better at 30 minutes. An hour is a lot to ask of something so unfocused. Airing the show at 9 p.m. is another indication that the network doesn’t quite know what to make of it.
- If NBC likes “makers,” Discovery doubles down on “doers.” When not chasing sharks, the network’s schedule is crammed with unabashed tough guy spectacles aimed at the armchair gearhead and the women who love them.
An MMA fighter with a military background, Tim Kennedy learns what goes into some of the toughest jobs on “Hard to Kill” (9 p.m., TV-PG). First up: the life of a test pilot.
- In streaming news, Hulu will stream the entire fourth season of “Casual” beginning today.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include “Murdoch Mysteries, Series 11.”
- On six episodes of “Splitting Up Together” (ABC, TV-PG), domestic arrangements (7 p.m.), dance moves (7:30 p.m.), Lena’s second date (8 p.m.), Martin ponders dating (8:30 p.m.), proud parents (9 p.m.), empty nesters (9:30 p.m.).
