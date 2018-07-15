Tired of the same old “true crime” series? “POV” presents the 2017 documentary “Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG). A tale of conscience and courage, it follows Lindy Lou Wells Isonhood, a devout and curious Florida woman who tries to understand her feelings after being part of a jury that ruled to apply the death penalty to Bobby Wilcher, a Mississippi man convicted of double homicide.
Neither the film nor its subject questions the man’s guilt. It follows Isonhood as she travels across the state to visit with her fellow jurors more than a decade after their decision and years after Wilcher’s execution.
She is first seen discussing the case with her granddaughter. Echoing popular sentiment, the young girl casually tells her that the man got what he deserved. But when Lindy Lou asks her if she thinks she has become a murderer for voting to send the man to his grave, the little girl doesn’t know what to think and grows silent.
Her conversations with her fellow jurors are equally thoughtful, personal and profound. One man recalls the casual flippancy of his co-workers when he returned to his job. “Did you vote to fry him?” they asked as if they were talking about a movie or a game, and not a human being’s fate.
“Lindy Lou” is a fascinating profile of a singularly considerate woman. It’s also a great antidote to so much cable programming where vengeance is confused with justice and sound-bite certainty becomes a substitute for thought.
If your local PBS affiliate is not broadcasting this documentary tonight, it can be streamed at POV.org.
- Nearly four years since his death, “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) examines the public brilliance and private anguish of one of the most gifted comedians and actors of his generation.
In addition to a wealth of clips, ranging from his explosive 1970s debut to his final years, “Mind” includes interviews with his colleagues and contemporaries, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Steve Martin, Pam Dawber and his son, Zak Williams.
- A&E’s “Cultureshock” presents “Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary” (8 p.m., TV-14), a behind-the-scenes look at the seminal NBC series that was launched and canceled in the fall of 1999.
Look for interviews with the cast and creators .
- Acorn begins streaming “Hidden,” a Welsh mystery some British critics have compared to “Broadchurch.”
- “People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14) looks into the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the iconic Gucci fashion house, a man with no shortage of enemies.
- Chicago hosts “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G).
- Grace takes on a dangerous assignment on “Salvation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Plum’s ascent faces a roadblock on “Dietland” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) enters its 13th season.
- Morland faces danger on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Dr. Buck weighs his options on “The Proposal” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14)
