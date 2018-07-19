Pop culture has become an unending yard sale, a thrift store of old products where programmers get “new” ideas. But some reboots are more rebooted than others. History launches “In Search of” (9 p.m., TV-14), a revival of the documentary-style look for unexplained phenomena that aired in syndication from 1977 to 1982.
Over the years it examined a jumble of strange tales, from the “Chariots of the Gods?” theory of alien visitation to the Loch Ness Monster, the Jonestown tragedy and the mysterious disappearances of Amelia Earhart, Jimmy Hoffa, D.B. Cooper and the Roanoke Colony.
“In Search of” was based on three one-hour television documentaries that aired between 1973 and 1975. “Twilight Zone” creator and host Rod Serling provided the narration. He died in 1975. “Star Trek” star Leonard Nimoy took over when the series began in earnest.
The new “In Search of” will look at the usual suspects: UFOs, disappearances and paranormal sightings. While the original series helped to inspire the entertaining hit “The X-Files,” this version fits into the History Channel’s tradition of peddling supernatural malarkey and audience gullibility under the banner of history.
- If it’s a sweltering July night, you know that many are thinking of football. Netflix streams the third season of its rewarding sports series “Last Chance U.” The first two seasons took place at East Mississippi Community College, an unglamorous school where players formerly associated with top-ranked programs ended up after personal crises and infractions both minor and major.
Season three moves the action to Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. A perennial doormat, the team begins an epic turnaround under coach Jason Brown. Don’t go looking for lavish facilities or “guaranteed” championships.
This series touches on many of the themes that drive popular sports dramas: underdogs with nowhere to go but up, tales of personal redemption and a “nowhere” town ready to bask in glory.
- Netflix also continues its tradition of critic-proof comedies. And this one isn’t even from Adam Sandler. David Spade stars in “Father of the Year,” about two dolt dads who overhear their sons arguing in jest about whose father would win in a fight. Only they don’t know it’s a joke. The rest, as they say, writes itself.
- Hulu begins streaming “Ballet Now,” a documentary following New York City Ballet Prima Ballerina Tiler Peck. Produced by Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).
Other highlights
- “Vice” (6:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14) examines the world powers’ chess game taking place in Syria.
- Devlin wants revenge on “Quantico” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Is it healthy to watch movies like “Christmas at Holly Lodge” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) in July?
- John Quinones hosts “What Would You Do?” (8 p.m., ABC).
- Satanic possession is just the tip of the supernatural iceberg, as the series “Outcast” (9 p.m., Cinemax, TV-MA) returns for a second season.
- Employees reveal corporate crimes on “Whistleblower” (7 p.m., CBS).
