A good bet to be the most talked-about show of the summer, “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is a triumph for Amy Adams and continues the migration of stellar talent from the big screen to television.
A missing persons case sends St. Louis reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri. Her editor, Frank Curry (Miguel Sandoval), thinks she’s the right reporter for the job and that the assignment might do her some good. From the start, we’re told that Camille is slightly damaged, that there are buried demons in her past. Curry and his wife have more than just a professional concern for her.
“Sharp Objects” sends Camille back to the bosom of her peculiar family, most notably her brittle and snooty mother, Adora Crellin (Patricia Clarkson). Adora clearly loves living in the mansion on the hill and owning the slaughterhouse that employs most of the common folk in Wind Gap.
Camille’s stepfather, Alan (Henry Czerny), is mostly silent. He always drapes a little sweater over his shoulders, taking refuge in his expensive stereo equipment and playing easy listening classics at peak volume. At first, Camille’s little sister, Amma (Eliza Scanlen), appears to be a goody-two-shoes, spending time with Mom building a dollhouse-replica of their mansion. But looks can be deceiving.
Much of “Sharp Objects” takes place in dreamlike flashbacks and reveries that seem to slip back and forth in time. The drama accelerates the kinds of experiments in chronology that were both the challenge and highlight of such limited series as “True Detective.” These narrative loops can be hard to follow. But hold on. It gets weirder and better as the hunt for the missing girls parallels the story’s exploration of Camille’s difficult history. Before long, it gets hard to tell which mystery is more terrifying. Highly recommended, but difficult viewing. Of course, the same could be said of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
- The CNN decade-at-a-time history franchise has already caught up with “The 2000s” (8 p.m.). Rich in clips, the seven-part series surveys the decade that began with the strange hanging-chad election and was defined by 9/11 and its aftermath.
Similar to “The Sixties,” this history begins with a glance at the television of the decade. In doing so, “The 2000s” demonstrates the problems of depending on corporations and celebrities for history lessons.
The first half-hour is an unabashed love letter to HBO, which, like CNN, is owned by Time Warner (at least for now). We see Tom Hanks, a producer of this series, praising the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “John Adams,” which he also produced for the premium network. Someone of his stature should be above such shameless self-promotion.
As usual, the one-darned-show-after-another survey is fun to watch, but somewhat lacking in cohesive analysis. Yes, the decade’s television was defined by the “difficult men” genre of shows that featured antiheroes like Tony Soprano (“The Sopranos”), Walter White (“Breaking Bad”) and Don Draper (“Mad Men”).
But I contend that TV in the 2000s began to be defined by how people “consumed” television as much as it was about what they watched. It’s interesting to note that the second episode of “The Sopranos” features a subplot about a stolen batch of DVD players, a cutting-edge technology in 1999.
The ability to take in whole seasons on DVD box sets began to change the way viewers watched and even studied complicated series like “The Wire” and “Lost” or densely layered comedies like “Arrested Development,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.” The advent of YouTube in the middle of the decade allowed viewers to sample clips on demand, changing attention spans and expectations. TV went from good to great in the 2000s, but consistent with the decade, technology was the real star.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): from jailhouse lawyer to Georgetown Law professor; 40 years of Voyager missions; soccer star Christian Pulisic.
- Showman Travis Pastrana re-creates some of Evel Knievel’s most daring jumps on “Evel Live” (7 p.m., History, TV-14).
- American forces approach Japan one island at a time on “War in the Pacific in Color” (7 p.m., Smithsonian).
- A new missing persons case seems linked to an old mystery on “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Pray Tell organizes an AIDS benefit on “Pose” (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- “UnSung” (8 p.m., TV One) profiles singer Will Downing.
- The AUSA team regroups on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- Alison confronts her fears on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Harlee targets the intelligence unit on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Fearing the worst, Burns plays God on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Misadventures in baby-sitting on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14), napalm evidence (8 p.m.), bomb-making (9 p.m.) ... Meg starts drinking on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Celebrities play “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... The mothership arrives on “Ghosted” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Celebs are asked “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
