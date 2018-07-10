The anthology series is back. Over the past couple of years, series offering standalone short stories have returned to television. Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” Amazon’s “Electric Dreams” and HBO’s “Room 104” offer doses of horror, suspense, satire and speculations about the relationship between technology and society. Add “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters” (9 p.m., TruTV) to the mix.
“Misfits” offers half-hour stories harkening back to the old “Twilight Zone” as well as contemporary satire.
Goldthwait’s participation and the casting of Michael Ian Black, Bridget Everett, Dave Foley, Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, David Koechner, Samm Levine and Danny Pudi in the first eight-episode series offers a hint that the series will tilt towards absurdist comedy.
In the first episode, a cartoon voiceover artist (Seth Green) becomes unhinged when his favorite animated character begins to stalk his home and threaten his family. As Goldthwait has described the twisted hybrid, it’s a retelling of “Cape Fear” with a cartoon character as the monstrous intruder. It’s interesting to note that Goldthwait has worked as a voiceover artist. So now we know what haunts him.
He has directed series by other comedians, including “Chappelle’s Show” and “Maron,” starring Marc Maron, now starring in “Glow.” As a voice artist, he appeared on the legendary “Space Ghost, Coast to Coast” and provided the voice of Floppy the cranky stuffed bunny on the WB comedy “Unhappily Ever After.”
- A dermatologist with a wide social media following, Dr. Sandra Lee gets her own series with a name to tickle the fancy of 12-year-olds everywhere. In every episode, “Dr. Pimple Popper” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) consults patients with lumps, bumps, lesions and damaged skin that keep them from living normal lives. Consulted by millions on her Facebook and Instagram pages, Lee has already appeared on a TLC “Dr. Pimple Popper” special and a TLC GO series “Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit.”
Other highlights
- Contestants cater a wedding on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Earth’s Natural Wonders: Life at the Extremes” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) returns with a look at people surviving mountains, deserts and Arctic conditions.
- A Mississippi landmark needs help on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14)
- .
Cult choice
A would-be assassin (Frank Sinatra) commandeers the home of a war widow and her child in the 1954 thriller “Suddenly” (3:15 p.m., TCM), co-starring Sterling Hayden.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A glance back at the best auditions so far on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Syndicate