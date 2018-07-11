“Marlon” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), a summer comedy, loosely based on the life of its star, Marlon Wayans, concludes its second season tonight.
Normally, a show with a 10-episode run that attracted fewer than three million viewers would be considered a goner. But who really knows what networks are thinking anymore? I was surprised that “Marlon” returned for a second helping.
All that said, you have to give the writers some credit for staging a season finale that may or may not mark the end of the series. After the death of his barber, the terminally immature Marlon decides to hold his own memorial service in order to hear what his ex-wife, relatives, friends and kids really think of him. Can a sitcom survive its star’s funeral? Stranger things have happened.
- Speaking of stars staging their own valedictory tributes, Amazon Prime is now streaming the 2017 feature “The Last Movie Star.” Burt Reynolds stars as Vic Edwards, a thinly disguised version of himself, an elderly actor haunted by his past fame, celebrity, career missteps, botched romances and decline.
He’s shaken out of his funk by an invitation to a very minor film festival tribute, organized by Doug (Clark Duke, “I’m Dying up Here”), a Nashville fanboy whose enthusiasm far exceeds his budget.
Doug’s troubled sister, Lil (Ariel Winter, “Modern Family”), acts as Vic’s chauffeur and chaperone during a boozy Tennessee weekend that reacquaints Vic with his youthful football glory as well as his first love.
A must for fans of Burt Reynolds, the film inserts the elderly actor in clips of his old films (“Deliverance” and “Smokey and the Bandit”) as he converses with his younger self about the mess he’s made of his life.
Critics have cited the film’s sentimentality, but it gives Reynolds an interesting ride into the sunset as well as a chance to see Winter break out of her mold as Alex, the buttoned-down brainiac from “Modern Family.” Look for Ellar Coltrane (the boy who grew up in “Boyhood”), Chevy Chase and Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”), too. Written and directed by Adam Rifkin.
Other highlights
- “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ends its third season.
- New challengers arrive on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett and Anthony Anderson guest-judge on “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
- A man in a coma may know Tandy’s identity on “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Deacon worries on “Nashville” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG). Will Chase, who played the country star Luke Wheeler on this series, shows up as the disturbed father of a missing girl in HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”
- Sam risks new social media mortifications on “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Bonnie’s romance sizzles on “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
