Produced by Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”), the documentary series “The History of Comedy” (9 p.m., CNN) enters its second season. Over six hourlong episodes, “Comedy” will look at animation, comedy duos and teams, sketch comedy and family-friendly comedy. Filled with clips, “History” also includes interviews and soundbites from famous comedians, writers and producers.
This season begins with “Carnal Knowledge,” a glance at sexually explicit comedy. Devoted almost exclusively to comedy from the past generation, “History” treats series like “I Love Lucy” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as relics from the Pleistocene era, a time when you couldn’t say words like “pregnant” on TV. What it doesn’t discuss is how those comedies still managed to be funny, and memorably so.
After a few nods to trailblazers, including the work of Mae West and the bawdy albums of Rusty Warren and LaWanda Page, “History” pretty much runs through a clip-by-clip account of increasingly explicit stand-up routines and movie scenes from Richard Pryor to the present. This is more exhausting than informative or even entertaining. Many of these outrageous clips represent the crescendo of a stand-up routine. To air them as an onslaught diminishes their power.
Not unlike “The 2000s,” also airing on CNN, “Comedy” is big on its access to talent. But once you have those celebrities, you tend to praise them, or let them praise themselves. Just as Tom Hanks appeared on last week’s “The 2000s” saying swell things about his own HBO series, Judd Apatow is seen here discussing the significance of his projects, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Love” and “Girls.”
For a subject as controversial as sex and comedy, “History” is entirely devoid of dissenting voices.
Comedian Jim Norton tells us that the 1981 teen comedy “Porky’s” touched some kind of universal chord and ushered in an era of sexual honesty. Funny, I seem to remember many viewers finding it aggressively witless and puerile.
The HBO series “Sex and the City” and “Girls” are also presented as cultural breakthroughs. And perhaps they were. But “History” fails to reflect that both of those series were also passionately loathed by many “Sex” for its reduction of New York City to a shopping mall for thoughtless cupcake consumers and “Girls” for depicting an entire generation as helpless and self-involved.
“The History of Comedy” demonstrates what happens when you have a conversation about culture but invite only one side.
- Not to be confused with Discovery’s “Shark Week,” Nat Geo Wild offers “SharkFest,” starting with “When Sharks Attack: Mayhem in Mexico” (7 p.m., TV-14).
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS, r): Confederate monuments, seaweed and a 12-year-old musical prodigy.
- Ghost and Tasha quarrel on “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- American forces encircle Japan on “The Pacific War in Color” (7 p.m., Smithsonian).
- “Unsung” profiles R&B singer Michel’le (8 p.m., TVOne).
- “Shark Week’s 50 Best Bites” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) features interviews with Tracy Morgan, Andy Samberg and Craig Ferguson .
- A photoshoot on an Army base ends with the death of a model on “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- “The 2000s” (8 p.m., CNN) recalls the attacks of 9/11 and subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
- The House of Abundance needs a new home on “Pose” (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Adora (Patricia Clarkson) recoils when Camille (Amy Adams) attends a local funeral as a reporter on “Sharp Objects” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Vik declares his independence on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Harlee finds more rot in the bureau on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
James Bond (Sean Connery) battles Blofeld (Donald Pleasence) in the 1967 adventure “You Only Live Twice” (6 p.m., Starz Encore).
Series notes
More acts perform on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Bill Hader and Cecily Strong guest-voice on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Sherri Shepherd and Ian Ziering appear on “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A secret room is discovered on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14), national security (8 p.m.), a killer puts on a show (9 p.m.) ... Amanda Seyfried guest-voices on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Gary Cole participates on “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... The team wants respect on “Ghosted” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Anthony Anderson hosts “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
