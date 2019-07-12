TLC offers a new twist on the spate of programs observing the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of John F. Kennedy Jr., as well as those of his wife and sister-in-law. Rather than dwell on the fateful plane crash, “JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes” (7 p.m. Saturday) essentially rehashes the well-chronicled history of the late Camelot-linked couple and unspools personal videotape of their nuptials, along with commentary from people who were there and from authors and experts who’ve written on the couple in the past two decades. Nothing screams “exciting Saturday night” like watching somebody else’s wedding video! Particularly when they’re dead!
Other highlights
- MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).
- Vin Diesel stars in the 2015 sequel “Furious 7” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A creep assumes the identity of a sleep expert in the 2019 shocker “Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker’s Nightmare” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- The 2018 fantasy “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (7 p.m., HBO) continues the mythical, magical saga conjured up by author J.K. Rowling.
- “Planet Earth” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) showcases the world’s deadliest animal predators on “Best of the Hunt.”
- Remembered for its disco soundtrack and its luminous star, John Travolta, the popular dance spectacle “Saturday Night Fever” (8 p.m., Sundance, TV-14) paints a bleak portrait of urban life, circa 1977.
- Lacey Chabert hosts “2019 Christmas: A First Look Preview Special” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G), a glance at the mistletoe onslaught to come.
Series notes
Tim Tebow hosts “Million Dollar Mile” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G) ... Down Argentine way on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours,” the second hour a repeat (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Press Your Luck” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).