A tradition on Saturday nights in the summertime, CBS gives viewers chances to catch original episodes of canceled comedies. In case you forgot, “Me, Myself & I” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., TV-PG) portrayed a man during three phases of life: youth (John Dylan Grazer), middle age (Bobby Moynihan) and retirement (John Larroquette). This ambitious, high-concept comedy was canceled after six episodes.
And on two unaired episodes of “Living Biblically” (CBS, TV-PG): denominational envy (8 p.m.), Leslie won’t submit (8:30 p.m.).
Series highlights
- The Monster Energy Cup Series continues with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (6 p.m., NBC), live from Daytona Beach, Florida.
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- A student arrives home from college to find that Mom has taken in a creepy tenant in the 2018 shocker “Room for Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “Truth and Lies” (8 p.m., ABC, r) recalls the 1993 Waco standoff and tragedy.
- A fixture of topical humor performs from the Brady Theater in Tulsa on “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). Maher’s “Real Time” returns on Aug. 3.
- Dinosaurs set to music on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG.
- “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
Cult choice
Cary Elwes and Robin Wright star in the 1987 romance “The Princess Bride” (8 p.m., HBO2), a generational touchstone.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.