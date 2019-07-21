One of the year’s best limited series airs its penultimate episode tonight. Rumors of disappearances abound as the new prime minister (Emma Thompson) puts her stamp on the country on “Years and Years” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
This smart and rewarding series deserves serious attention. A speculative glance at the disrupting forces of political chaos, climate change and galloping technological advances, it begins in 2019 and progresses 15 years into the future. The fictional developments arrive incrementally and never seem that far-fetched. But the cumulative result is devastating.
It’s also grounded in one family’s story, adding an emotional element to the science fiction. In many ways it’s a marriage of one of television’s most popular series and one of its more cerebral, offering a curious hybrid of “This Is Us” and “Black Mirror.”
- Should you duck your head when a show called “Fast N’ Loud” produces a spin-off? Series veteran Aaron Kaufman hosts “Aaron Needs a Job” (9 p.m., Discovery), which allows him to show off motorized vehicles of every stripe. Over the course of the season, he’ll commandeer big rigs used by firefighters, captain a tug boat and oversee the enormous machines used in coal mining.
Living out the fantasies many have held since playing with their toy trucks, “Aaron” kicks off tonight in the cockpit of an F-16 and then travels to a scrapyard where he oversees machines that rip, shred and crush old cars. Gee, he really has traveled far from “Fast N’ Loud”!
- When you think of shows where the cars are the stars, “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Knight Rider” come to mind. But who dreamed of a romantic comedy upstaged by four wheels?
Trouble follows when a sergeant’s (Glenn Ford) new showgirl bride (Debbie Reynolds) insists that they remain chaste in the 1959 screwball effort “It Started With a Kiss” (9:15 p.m., TCM).
- Two documentaries profile powerful women from different corners of the world. The “POV” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) offering “On Her Shoulders” chronicles the harrowing tale of 23-year-old survivor Nadia Murad, who escaped from the ISIS camp where she was repeatedly raped and held as a slave.
“The Great Mother” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-PG) follows Nora Sandigo, a woman who has taken it upon herself to provide guardianship to thousands of children whose parents have been deported
