J.K. Simmons narrates “Detroit: Comeback City” (8 p.m., History). Few cities better represent the boom and bust of the American story. A city all but synonymous with American industry and energy, Detroit went from motor city to ghost town to urban center, now witnessing the stirrings of renewal.
In addition to visits with Detroit natives, “Comeback” includes interviews with rock star Alice Cooper, professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., Pulitzer Prize-winner Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, Bill Ford and NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger.
Much of “Comeback” revolves around the story of the Michigan Central Station, a train station built to rival New York City’s Grand Central Terminal and announce Detroit’s arrival as a world capital of industry. Six decades later, the station was shuttered. Recently, the Ford Motor Company purchased Michigan Central Station, with plans to transform the building into an innovation hub.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): a repeat glance back at “Fifty Years of ‘60 Minutes.’”
- An Amazon (Gal Gadot) discovers her destiny in the 2017 comic book adaptation “Wonder Woman” (6:35 p.m., HBO).
- TMZ host Harvey Levin interviews Magic Johnson on the second season premiere of “OBJECTified” (7 p.m., Fox News), pre-empted last Sunday by a special on the late Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer.
- After disaster in Pearl Harbor, Americans join forces with Australians to resist a Japanese invasion of New Guinea on part two of “The Pacific War in Color” (7 p.m., Smithsonian).
- Angela faces a murder charge on the fifth season premiere of “Power” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- A case taps into a decades-old mystery on the season finale of “Instinct” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The arrival of a movie star coincides with a local murder on “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) enters its fifth season.
- “Unsung” (8 p.m., TV One) profiles Cheryl Pepsii Riley.
- Noah’s lessons go unheeded on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Wozniak’s secrecy unsettles Harlee on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- After news of her mother’s death, Blanca must face her estranged family on “Pose” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Kendall challenges his father on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
TCM offers up a double-dose of James Dean movies, “Rebel Without a Cause” (7 p.m.) and “East of Eden” (9 p.m.), both released in 1955, the year of the star’s early sudden death.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Lisa falls for a soothing voice (Ed Sheeran) on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Joy Behar plays “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
The asteroid rattles the public on “Salvation” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Celebs are asked “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.