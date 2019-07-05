Once home to how-to fare on landscaping and the humble art of grouting, HGTV now feeds aspirations on a much grander scale. The ubiquitous Mario Lopez hosts “Supersize My Pool” (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-G), catering to those who feel genuinely downtrodden if their backyard swimming area isn’t fit for a Kardashian.
Over the course of a summer season, Lopez lets us watch as folks turn their backyards into resort-style pools complete with underwater caves and oversized grottos. One man’s grotto can easily be his neighbor’s idea of an eyesore, so there’s some potential for comedy here. But as stated above, Mario Lopez is the host, so don’t expect things to get too complicated.
Other highlights
- Check local listings for regional MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).
- NASCAR action (6:30 p.m., NBC).
- A dream photo shoot turns into a kidnapping nightmare in the 2019 shocker “Trapped Model” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A wrapped-too-tight executive is humanized by a rescue dog in the 2019 romance “Love Unleashed” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- Lea and Shaun sort things out on “The Good Doctor” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- The 2014 documentary “Enchanted Kingdom” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) takes a big-picture look at the Earth’s natural splendor.
- Valentine’s Day proves explosive on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- A standup artist shares his thoughts on “Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny!” (9:35 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
During the 1980s, the movie image of New York City changed from the hellscape of “The Warriors” and “Escape From New York” to the glitzy urban fantasyland celebrated in the 1984 musical comedy “The Muppets Take Manhattan” (5:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-G).
Series notes
Tim Tebow hosts “Million Dollar Mile” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G) ... “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS).