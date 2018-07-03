When did patriotism become an oldies act? Like anything or anyone who has been around for nearly 40 years, the annual “A Capitol Fourth” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G) patriotic fireworks and concert celebration has settled into some familiar grooves. John Stamos (“Fuller House”) returns to host the event, broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
Musical performers include Jimmy Buffett and the Broadway cast of “Escape to Margaritaville,” The Beach Boys, Pentatonix, The Temptations, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Not to dwell on details, but what exactly does “wasting away again in Margaritaville” have to do with the Declaration of Independence?
For the record, The Beach Boys, frequent performers at this event, are scheduled to receive its National Artistic Achievement Award. Previous recipients include Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Reba McEntire and John Williams.
This is a far cry from 1983, when Secretary of Interior James Watt banned The Beach Boys from the Independence Day concert on the National Mall because, he explained, rock bands attracted “the wrong element.”
Watt sought to replace them with Wayne Newton so as not “to encourage drug abuse and alcoholism.” Watt was chastised by his boss, President Ronald Reagan, as well as first lady Nancy Reagan, who contended that The Beach Boys were just fine with them. The band has been a fixture at July 4th events ever since.
- Fans of The Beach Boys can continue the “fun, fun, fun” with two documentaries: “The Beach Boys: An American Band” (8:05 p.m., HDNET Movies) and “The Beach Boys: An American Family” (9:50 p.m., HDNET Movies).
- Just down the street from the Capitol, Sara Evans hosts “Fourth of July at the White House” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Look for performances by “American Idol” finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns and pianist Lola Astanova. The U.S. Marine Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact will also perform.
- Farther up the Eastern Seaboard, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”) host a live broadcast of “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG; repeating at 9 p.m.). Look for performances by Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban
- For those who prefer movies with a patriotic flair, TCM airs the 1942 musical biography “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (7 p.m., TCM), starring James Cagney as showman George M. Cohan. A film adaptation of the Broadway musical “1776” (9:15 p.m.) follows.
Other highlights
- CNN presents a mini marathon of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” episodes (6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Walnuts set the agenda on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- A family-run Italian restaurant needs therapy on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- A drunken driver strikes Rox as he cares for an injured fireman on “Code Black” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A new invention promises to control cooking splatter on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- Will and Katie worry about their family’s safety on “Colony” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14).
Cult choice
Clown phobia looms large in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” (8 p.m., HBO), starring Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgard.
Series notes
On two episodes of “Young Sheldon” (CBS, r, TV-PG), secret herbs and spices (7 p.m.), road trip to a space launch (7:30 p.m.)
