Both a departure and a return, “Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) glances back at years of blood, sweat and toil. “Dirty Jobs” debuted in 2003 and spent eight seasons showcasing Mike Rowe as he demonstrated just how difficult and dirty some occupations can be.
“Rowe’d Trip” marks a return to Discovery as he and his original “Dirty” crew hop in a van and visit some of the sites of their most arduous adventures.
- Entering its 15th season, “What Would You Do?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) continues to offer discomforting situations and ethical dilemmas. Hosted by John Quinones, this series has long combined the vicarious experience of “Candid Camera” with not-so-subtle lessons in civics, citizenship, consideration and common sense.
One of tonight’s scenarios appears ripped from the headlines. We see a white man enter a restaurant wearing a jacket festooned with the Confederate battle flag. A Black patron says he finds the jacket offensive, and the white man says he has a perfect right to wear what he wants. How will patrons react? To explore matters further, the show re-creates the scenario in two locations: Mississippi and New York City.
In another situation, a cashier at a Missouri diner offers an apparently homeless man a free cup of coffee only to have the manager berate her. How do other patrons react?
In a third setup, people overhear an angry, jilted boyfriend, scheming to get back at his ex by posting intimate photos of her online. Will strangers intervene with his “revenge porn” scheme, an act that is illegal in many states?
I might watch just to fantasize about eating in a diner!
- “The Vote” on “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) concludes with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting voting rights to women, 50% of the adult population, the greatest expansion of voting and civil rights in American history.
- Speaking of forthright women of the past, “Secrets of the Dead” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) examines an archaeological dig that threatens to change many historians’ conceptions of Viking society.
While many Viking graves contain a weapon or two, the site known as BJ 581, located just 20 miles from Stockholm, seemed stocked with an arsenal of medieval weapons, including a shield, a knife, a bow and arrow, a spear, an ax and a sword. It also contained a pouch containing game pieces and dice, as well as a game board, all symbols of royalty or high military rank.
So, it has long been assumed that the bones buried with this trove must have belonged to an important warrior. While the site was discovered in the 1870s, it wasn’t until 2017 that the human remains were tested for their DNA. This quickly revealed that the warrior hidden away for 1,000 years had two X chromosomes and no Y chromosomes. In plain English: He was a she!
And that fact has caused historians to question everything they know or have assumed about the society of Nordic warriors who lay waste to their neighbors and explored territories as far away as North America.
Of course, anybody who rooted for Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) on the History channel’s “Vikings” will not be surprised.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include “Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13.”
Other highlights
- Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
- Saute and simmer on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Celebs remake the classics on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
- A father/son bank-robbing team evades justice on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Stand-up observations on “Tom Papa: Freaked Out” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM offers a marathon of Sam Fuller movies, from “The Steel Helmet” (7 p.m., TV-14) to “The Baron of Arizona” (3:45 a.m.).
Series notes
A gaming site live-streams a murder on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Courtney finds herself in a pickle on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
A gastropub disaster on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Letting Junior learn the hard way on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
