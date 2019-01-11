- The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round playoff (7 p.m., Fox).
- On two helpings of “The Good Doctor” (ABC, r, TV-14), a grim choice (7 p.m.), airborne contagion (8 p.m.).
- After her father’s sudden death, a daughter returns home to “My Mother’s Split Personalities” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Delilah struggles with her big news on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A wayward experiment turns a scientist into “The Fly” (7 p.m., TCM), a 1958 shocker starring David Hedison, Patricia Owens and Vincent Price. “Help me!”
Saturday series
Hetty withstands torture on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Dwayne Johnson presents “The Titan Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Champions perform on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS).