The History Channel launches a new scripted series. But don’t call it history. Drenched in science-fiction lore and featuring late 1940s period settings and costumes, it’s a little like “The X-Files” meets “L.A. Confidential,” except those were intelligent and this is not.
“Project Blue Book” (9 p.m., TV-14) follows investigations into UFOs conducted by the Air Force between 1952 to 1969. Aidan Gillen stars as professor Dr. J. Allen Hynek, recruited by brash pilot Capt. Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) to apply evidence-based studies to disprove the widespread, hysterical reports of flying saucers that proliferated in the years following the so-called Roswell crash of 1947.
But what’s the fun in that?
We soon learn that Hynek is being followed by shadowy figures and that Air Force officers (including Neal McDonough) are hiding Something Big.
“Blue Book” suffers from some obvious foreshadowing and clunky dialogue that often seems wildly out-of-sync with its mid-century setting.
Worse, it follows in a bad tradition of mingling actual history with comic-book nonsense. On the History Channel, no less.
Early on, we hear that President Truman himself is deeply invested in the Air Force’s UFO conspiracy. Having read a book or two, this made me want to vomit.
I was immediately struck by the show’s resemblance to “Taken,” a Steven Spielberg-produced miniseries from 2002, featuring a young Dakota Fanning. In that story, it’s President Eisenhower who is said to be monitoring work integrating alien technology with military hardware.
At the time, I wrote that it was a little disturbing for a director like Spielberg, closely associated with Holocaust remembrance, to take such a cavalier attitude toward the blending of history and fantasy, something practiced by neo-Nazis, Holocaust deniers and other deplorables.
That was a long time ago. Using real history as a jumping-off point for mere fantasy has serious ramifications. I believe the folks who run the History Channel know that. They just don’t care.
- Fresh from elite colleges, two sisters, one a highly paid software engineer and the other a crusading lawyer, move to Los Angeles to carve out a post-”Fosters” lifestyle in the new spinoff “Good Trouble” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- A child star-turned-train wreck gets another crack at infamy on “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” (7 p.m., MTV, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Dan’s injury complicates D.J.’s employment on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters season five.
- A harsh sentence inspires violence on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Peg is stingy with affection on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- It had to happen; “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) invites TV viewers to watch videogamers play games. In Las Vegas.
- The second season finale of “We’ll Meet Again” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) reacquaints two veterans of the women’s movement.
- Former spies go rogue on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Max fights for his life as his team battles for his legacy on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A shooting hits close to home on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Fans of Tom Hagen were outraged that Robert Duvall passed up a chance to appear in “Godfather III” to star in the 1990 Tom Cruise racecar thriller “Days of Thunder” (7 p.m., Sho2). Then they saw “III.”
Series notes
Top brass condemns McGee and Torres on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A daytime host takes her light touch to prime time on two helpings of “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A good vacation spoiled on “Lethal Weapon” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... DC characters join forces on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
Lauren obsesses about her heritage on “The Gifted” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A camping trip takes a posh detour on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Lena’s dream life gets complicated on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).