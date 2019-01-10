The distinctions between British and American television continue to blur. British TV had been a staple of PBS fare for more than a generation, dating back to the dawn of “Masterpiece Theatre” and the importation of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”
Streaming has accelerated the cross-pollination. As viewers anticipate the third season of “The Crown” on Netflix, few wonder if it’s a British show or an American production. Is HBO’s “Game of Thrones” American? Much of its cast is from the United Kingdom and it’s produced all over the world.
Few actors better represent the blending of American and British sensibilities than Gillian Anderson. Still best known as Agent Dana Scully from “The X-Files,” she has lived in London for more than a decade and has appeared frequently on the London stage and in BBC TV productions of “Bleak House” and “Great Expectations,” both seen here on PBS, as well as the Belfast-set Netflix detective drama “The Fall.”
Now she appears in “Sex Education,” streaming today on Netflix. She’s Jean, a brutally frank sex therapist whose son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), is mortified by his mother’s line of work, her habit of bringing new (younger) lovers to the house and her overall dry, clinical approach to a world of sensuality he has yet to explore.
Set in the 1970s, “Sex” is filled with nudity and bleak, deadpan romps that defy the very notion of joy. It’s a grim, British take on rude male adolescent American comedies like “Porky’s” and “American Pie.”
Clearly cultural cross-pollination run amok.
- Another joyless “comedy” from Netflix, “Friends From College,” enters its second season. Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders and Fred Savage are part of a large ensemble cast of characters, all Harvard grads in their 30s, who can’t seem to stay out of each other’s lives or bedrooms. “Friends” is hardly the first comedy to explore this territory. At best it’s a great example of how “clever” writing can be anything but funny and smart characters everything but likable.
“Friends” unfolds in half-hour dollops, but awkward scenes tend to rattle on for too long, making episodes seem endless.
- Amazon Prime imports the six-part thriller “Informer.” After a seriously contrived frame-up, a charming rogue, Raza (Nabhaan Rizwan), is given few choices other than becoming a snitch for a police officer, Gabe (Paddy Considine). Set in the world of anti-terrorism, “Informer” was pretty much overshadowed in the U.K. by the huge popularity of “Bodyguard,” seen here on Netflix.
- Weller mulls a drastic move on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The new foreign exchange student has few words for Mike on “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Lesley Ann Warren guest-stars on “The Cool Kids” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Aimless youth scheme to steal rare books in the 2018 heist drama “American Animals” (7 p.m., Cinemax).
- Red’s case proves distracting on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Desserts prove an obstacle on “Hell’s Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Rebecca wants to forget her ex-boyfriends on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- “Great Performances” presents “The Cleveland Orchestra Centennial Celebration” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G), featuring a program of Mozart, Strauss and Ravel.
- Frank requests a mulligan on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain” (9 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-MA) documents a 2012 stand-up performance.
A soccer mom’s felonious secret on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Evan’s girlfriend irks Jessica on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... J.J. defies Maya on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Grace’s accident seems suspicious on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A two-hour “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).