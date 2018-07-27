CBS introduces “Pink Collar Crimes” (7 p.m., TV-PG), a summer replacement series that touches on several current themes. A cursory glance at the cable schedule tells us that true-crime documentaries, particularly those featuring more “re-enacting” than acting, are all the rage. The ID network is basically devoted to the genre.
“Pink” puts the focus on unlikely criminals and suspects, soccer moms and PTA chairwomen driven to felony. Every episode offers interviews and perspective from former prosecutor, author and television correspondent Marcia Clark.
While review copies were not made available, the title and the promotional material for “Pink” keeps the emphasis on the “outrageous” and whimsical. As if its subjects’ actions and motivations are not to be believed or taken seriously. “Put down that Uzi, little lady!”
That tone contrasts with a spate of recent series (discussed in yesterday’s column), from “Orange Is the New Black” to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” that deal with rebellious, law-breaking women from a serious perspective. “Pink” seems more in line with the NBC comedy “Good Girls,” starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban women who descend somewhat farcically into a life of organized crime. The fact that “Girls” has been renewed seems to indicate that not every viewer wants to be tortured in Gilead.
At the same time, it seems odd that Clark, a victim of gruesome gender-based condescension during the O.J. Simpson trial, would associate herself with this series’ “Pink” take on female desperation.
Other highlights
- Netflix begins streaming season eight of the Showtime comedy “Shameless.”
- Pleasure-seekers strike up a shipboard friendship with some bad actors in the 2018 shocker “The Wrong Cruise” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Researchers scour the deep on “Great White Abyss: Sharkopedia Edition” (7 p.m., Discovery).
- “Planet Earth: South Pacific” (8 p.m., BBC) offers a cinematic survey of a vast ocean.
Cult choice
A French colonel (Kirk Douglas) defends three men sentenced to be executed after a poorly planned World War I trench offensive in the 1957 drama “Paths of Glory” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Stanley Kubrick.
Series notes
Diminutive talents on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-G) ... “UFC Fight Night” (7 p.m., Fox) ... Lip syncing on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Tragedy leads to romance on “20/20: In an Instant” (8 p.m., ABC, r).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.