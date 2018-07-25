“Nashville” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG) wraps up its sixth and final season tonight. Beloved by some and yet bounced around the dial, “Nashville” is basically the very definition of a show that lasted a season or three too long. I’m sure it still has faithful fans, but I bet you could generate a more passionate conversation about the show with the question, “When did you stop watching ‘Nashville’?”
I put up with the near-deaths of Deacon and Rayna (Connie Britton), but didn’t stick around for the real death of Rayna. I did see the super-heel Jeff Fordham (Oliver Hudson) topple to his death. That was worth the time spent watching season three.
Never criticize a series for showing character change and growth. But why turn perfectly selfish Avery (Jonathan Jackson) into a diaper-changing good guy?
No matter how ludicrous the plotting, the performances were consistently good. The show seemed to have a mission, which was to be about country music for people who didn’t necessarily like mainstream country music. Luke Wheeler (Will Chase), the megastar with the biggest crowds, was one of the least interesting characters singing the least inspired songs. Will Lexington (Chris Carmack) was on his way to becoming Luke Wheeler when he came out of the closet and got complicated and interesting.
Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) was a pretty consistent hot mess, but she was often redeemed by her efforts to grow as an artist and shed her boring teen pop sound without losing her audience.
“Nashville” emerged as one of those rare shows that wore out its welcome with two separate networks. Like “Friday Night Lights” (another Connie Britton vehicle) it wasn’t popular enough for its original network (ABC) and went on to additional seasons on CMT and Hulu. Ultimately, CMT decided to opt out of the scripted series business and concentrate on performance and reality series. All in all, “Nashville” was a great advertisement for the culture and appeal of Nashville itself.
- “Jay Leno’s Garage” (9 p.m., CNBC) resumes its fourth season with car-centric conversations between the longtime “Tonight Show” host and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Brad Garrett. Next Thursday, Leno chats with fellow late-night host Trevor Noah .
- Camera operators present a best-of/blooper reel shot over six years of “Shark Week” production on “SharkCam Strikes Back” (7 p.m., Discovery). Followed by “Sharkwrecked” (8 p.m.) and “Tiger Shark Invasion” (9 p.m.).
- New challengers arrive on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Tandy and Tyrone revert to form on “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- On two helpings of “Trial & Error” (NBC, TV-PG), elusive evidence (8 p.m.), opening arguments (8:30 p.m.).
- A bounty hunter from Eddie’s past needs help on “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
