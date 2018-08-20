What is the real cost of reaching the world’s highest summit? “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) looks at the underside of the fixation on Mt. Everest.
At least one person has died trying to conquer that mountain every year since 1977. And many climbers and their uncelebrated Sherpa guides and porters have been placed in danger trying to rescue and recover other adventurers. Of the more than 300 people who have died on Everest, roughly 200 have never been removed.
A second segment explores shifting attitudes toward NFL cheerleaders and contrasts these hyper-sexualized sideline performers to sporting events abroad, where the role of such figures has declined.
- An 83-year-old grandfather’s murder leaves mysteries about his young paramours and his circle of friends on the premiere of the new true-crime series “The Devil Speaks” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” (8 p.m., Travel) surveys the food scene in Las Vegas, no longer confined to all-you-can-eat buffets.
Other highlights
- Bakers bicker over holiday desserts in the 2016 romantic comedy “Pumpkin Pie Wars” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A cop-killing drug dealer evades justice on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold star in the 1982 coming-of-age comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (8:30 p.m., Cinemax).
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host “Making It” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Tonight: Participants make holiday costumes out of ordinary household items.
- Players face elimination on “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Sean Connery returned to the role of 007 in the 1983 James Bond adventure “Never Say Never Again” (6:43 p.m., Starz). Considered a tad mature for an action lead, Connery was 53 at the time. Harrison Ford (76) is going to appear in a new “Indiana Jones” movie, arriving in 2020.
Series notes
A key witness cannot see on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Live quarterfinals unfold on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A player hopes to break up a couple on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Kevin Smith directs an episode of “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG), featuring Danny Trejo.
Andy Cohen hosts “Love Connection” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Gwynn’s identity is revealed on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... High stakes poker on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A solo adventurer seems reluctant to join others on “Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
