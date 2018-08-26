Fans of literary hoaxes and assumed identities should not miss the 2016 documentary “Author: The JT LeRoy Story” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14). For more than a decade, LeRoy dazzled readers and the literary community with a series of books about a hardscrabble life of being raised by prostitutes, harrowing abuse at the hands of foster families and tales of addiction. Leroy contributed to prestigious literary magazines and wrote liner notes for musicians from Liz Phair to Nancy Sinatra.
In 2005, a New York magazine article revealed that there was in fact no JT Leroy and that the writer was a woman named Laura Albert, whose life and background as a New Yorker stood in stark contrast to LeRoy’s. Albert explained her creation was an “avatar” who said the things that she could not. Needless to say, the untangling of LeRoy and Albert resulted in a web of misunderstanding, finger pointing and legal action.
“Author” anticipates the widescreen release of “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy,” a scripted drama starring Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger.
- To many, the American invasion of Iraq has faded into distant history, something for CNN to recall on its series “The 2000s,” along with life before smartphones and social media.
But for Iraqis, the memories of war and the disruption of social, political and personal lives still reverberate.
Directed by Kurdish-Norwegian filmmaker Zaradasht Ahmed, the “POV” documentary “Nowhere to Hide” (9 p.m., PBS) follows nurse Nori Sharif and his family over five years after the 2011 departure of American forces and the resulting power vacuum filled by ISIS extremists.
We see Sharif at work in the hospital where grievous war wounds have replaced ordinary cuts and bruises, and follow his family and co-workers as they become refugees from ISIS brutality.
Viewers who miss the broadcast can stream “Nowhere to Hide” at pbs.org/pov.
- Confused about cryptocurrencies? Join the club. The hourlong documentary “Bitcoin: Boom or Bust” (5 p.m., CNBC) explores the history of the phenomenon, a shadowy world of traders and investors from Main Street to Wall Street who see the new currency exchange as the future of finance. We also hear from skeptics who view bitcoin as a classic bubble, ready to burst.
- Looking for a small snack? A minute morsel? The new web series “Bug Bites” (streaming at smithsonianchannel.com) explores the culture and cuisine of edible insects, a diet that is completely ordinary to 30 percent of the Earth’s population. We also visit with four chefs who specialize in gourmet insect delights, from grasshoppers to scorpions. Bug appetit!
- Acorn begins streaming the six-part Italian drama “Tangled Lies” (“Scomparsa” in Italy) about a community consumed by suspicion and fear after a young girl and her friend go missing.
Other highlights
- Obstacles galore on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Two finalists are eliminated on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Familiar faces flirt and frolic on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14)
- A new start for Jimmy on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14)
Cult choice
A proud family’s fortunes fade as their Midwestern city witnesses changes from the 1870s to the automobile age in director Orson Welles’ 1942 adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s novel “The Magnificent Ambersons” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
More absence than fondness on “Mom” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A sense of urgency on “Life in Pieces” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)
