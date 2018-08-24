What is funny? And what is not? Jokes that amuse some might offend others or draw blank stares and produce bewilderment. The charge “That’s not funny!” is often a sign of cultural, gender or generational divide. I can remember being amused by “Animal House” at a time when older critics and viewers dismissed it as “slob humor.”
So I’m perfectly aware that I may just be too old to “get” the humor in the “Drew Michael” comedy special (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). That’s not to say I didn’t find it interesting, but in a way that left me slightly depressed about the future of comedy. If not the future itself.
To call the special self-indulgent is an understatement. And missing the point. It begins with an old-fashioned HBO intro from the 1980s and then settles into a blank blue screen for what seems like five minutes, while Drew conducts sleepy pillow talk with a woman. Absent any visuals, we get a lot of intimate chatter of the “sweet nothings” variety. Or in the vein of “you had to be there.”
Finally, Michael appears in tight close-up to talk about himself. Most, if not all, comedians talk about themselves, but often they use such anecdotes to make broader points about society and the human condition. Drew Michael keeps it to the first person singular.
His diligent self-absorption is compounded by the fact that he was born with a hearing impairment, something he’s rather angry about. And his indignation and resulting isolation have given way to dark thoughts that he dredges up to share and to shock us, as if he were in possession of a joke that only he could hear.
He’s more interested in our reactions to his subterranean musings than in entertaining us. So when we don’t laugh about his desire to have sex with animals before eating them or indulging in incest, the joke, it seems, is on us.
Like I said, I guess I’m an old guy. I don’t “get” Drew Michael and probably never will. At the same time, I’m not so confused or concerned by his performance or material, but by the fact that he has an audience at all. Directed by Jerrod Carmichael, who has frequently made me laugh and think. Go figure.
Other highlights
- The Los Angeles Chargers host the New Orleans Saints in NFL preseason action (7 p.m., CBS).
- A dozen cooks step up to the plate on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- On two episodes of “The Good Doctor” (ABC, r, TV-14), conjoined twins require delicate surgery (7 p.m.), separation anxiety (8 p.m.).
- Enduring a difficult pregnancy, a bedridden woman hires a nurse with a less-than-healthy agenda in the 2018 shocker “Killer Night Shift” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science) devotes three hours to natural wonders and mysteries.
Cult choice
A schemer (Eli Wallach) sets out to steal a Mississippi man’s (Karl Malden) childlike bride (Carroll Baker) in the 1956 Southern Gothic satire “Baby Doll” (7 p.m., TCM), written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elia Kazan.
Series notes
The quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
