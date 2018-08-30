“American Masters” dedicates the next two weeks to American artists, airing four documentaries on Friday nights from tonight to Sept. 14. They include a portrait of painter and printmaker Elizabeth Murray (Sept. 7), featuring the voice of Meryl Streep reading her journals, a look at Andrew Wyeth (also Sept.7) and a portrait of graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (Sept. 14).
Tonight’s “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) profiles sculptor Eva Hesse, who challenged some of the geometric formalism of “modern” sculpture in the 1960s and broke into the boys’ club of the New York art scene. A refugee from Hitler’s Germany who arrived in America in 1939, she was just beginning to receive wide acclaim when she died of a brain tumor in 1970.
- The period Australian soap opera “A Place to Call Home” returns. Acorn will stream the first two episodes of its sixth and final season today. New installments arrive on a weekly basis.
Set in a 1950s Australia when perfectly respectable people still harbored deep prejudices against upstarts and outsiders, “Place” stars Marta Dusseldorp as a noble and forthright nurse who marries into a posh Australian family after a harrowing war experience.
“Place” uses every melodramatic trick imaginable, including foundling children, loveless marriages, scheming in-laws, infertility, secret abortions and sudden pregnancies. As in soaps of old, virtuous characters are very good and wicked ones truly hiss-worthy.
“Downton Abbey” by way of “Dynasty” with a touch of Douglas Sirk, “Place” may be dismissed as a “guilty” pleasure, but only by those too snobby to admit that they love its old-fashioned appeal.
- If any show is the polar opposite of “A Place to Call Home,” it’s “Ozark” (TV-MA), now streaming its second season on Netflix. Laura Linney and Jason Bateman star in this dark satire of the American family, a tale of a secret money launderer being pursued and compromised by a drug cartel only to land in the Missouri vacationland, where he and his family gain the attention of a backwoods criminal syndicate.
- Amazon Prime’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” also begins streaming today. Look for more on this in tomorrow’s column.
- TCM wraps up its Summer Under the Stars festival with a daylong celebration of the films of Joan Crawford. She was often typecast as the intense middle-aged woman, from the neurotic, possessive society dame in the 1946 melodrama “Humoresque” (3 p.m.), to the perfectionist housewife in “Harriet Craig” (9 p.m.), to an ax-murderer in the 1964 shocker “Strait-Jacket” (1 a.m. Saturday), which was the low-rent follow-up to her standout role in the 1962 classic “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (2:45 a.m. Saturday), recently featured in FX’s character study “Feud,” starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.
Other highlights
- Third-round action of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships (5 p.m., ESPN2).
- An old flame returns on “The Orville” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Bill Engvall and Billy Ray Cyrus star in the 2008 comedy “Bait Shop” (7 p.m., Outdoor).
- Danny stands up for a battered nurse on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.