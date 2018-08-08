Travel Channel invites viewers to spend a lazy August Thursday discovering or revisiting “Legendary Locations” (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 9 p.m., TV-G). Over the course of the day, this series, hosted by Josh Gates, visits remarkable temples, castles and homes linked to history and myth, from the ruins of a Trojan battlefield in Turkey (7 a.m.) to drug lord Pablo Escobar’s Colombian hideaway (9 p.m.). Along the way, he also visits a notorious prison in French Guiana (8:30 a.m.), a portal to the dead in New Orleans (10 a.m.) and a cannibal’s “kitchen” (10:30 a.m.).
Viewers may know Gates from his Travel Channel series “Expedition Unknown” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., r, TV-PG), the Syfy series “Destination Truth” and various “Ghost Hunters” episodes.
- TCM spends 24 hours with the films of actor Walter Matthau (1920-2000), including two co-starring Jack Lemmon, “The Odd Couple” (7 p.m.) and “The Fortune Cookie” (9 p.m.). The latter was directed by Billy Wilder, who had directed Lemmon in “Some Like It Hot.”
The 1968 adaptation of “The Odd Couple” inspired the television comedy of the same name, starring Jack Klugman and Tony Randall.
Matthau starred in the original 1965 Broadway version of “The Odd Couple,” co-starring Art Carney from “The Honeymooners.” Playwright Neil Simon is said to have been inspired by the roommate travails of Mel Brooks, who moved in with writer Speed Vogel after leaving his first wife. Both Simon and Brooks were writers for NBC’s “Your Show of Shows,” starring Sid Caesar.
Best known for playing noble, self-effacing curmudgeons, Matthau hosted “Saturday Night Live” during its fourth season in 1978.
- Kathleen feels self-actualized after a seminar on the period 1970s comedy “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14). Along with “The Americans,” this marks the second recent television series to work an Erhard Seminars Training session into an episode.
Other highlights
- Fans of the new AMC series “Lodge 49” may appreciate its similarity to the 1998 cult comedy “The Big Lebowski” (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Viceland).
- Contestants toil to prepare a former participant’s big wedding dinner on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Chris Sullivan, Natasha Leggero and Mark Cuban crack wise on “The Gong Show” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
- Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). In addition to hosting this series about private life under constant scrutiny, Chen is married to CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, who’s currently under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.
- Alec Baldwin hosts “Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A has-been sitcom star linked to Sam’s career is found murdered on “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Franklin addresses a morale problem on “Snowfall” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Bernadette’s blessed event on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The brothers go all out for Mary on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Latchkey life on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Tobias returns on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A militia group with toxic intentions on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) .
