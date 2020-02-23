“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its 18th season. Nick Jonas will appear as a coach, joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
After that, juvenile performers vie for their big break on the fourth season premiere of “Little Big Shots” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
Call me old-fashioned, but why is a show about child performers airing at this late hour, a time usually reserved for violent police dramas? I know shows and clips can be streamed and watched at the viewer’s whim. But there are still viewers looking for what used to be called “family hour” fare, shows that several generations can watch together, before the ideal audience for “Little Big Shots” is sent to bed.
- As a pop genre goes, the classic rock biography has moved into its senior center phase. A generation of performers defined by The Who’s taunting lyric, “Hope I die before I get old,” now hope to tell their stories before it’s too late.
The 2019 documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (8 p.m., Starz) profiles an integral member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash (and intermittently) Young, who sold millions of records in the 1960s and ’70s. Crosby and his bandmates were never shy about their idealism or politics.
Nor was Crosby private about his drug use and womanizing. Hedonism on such a monumental scale would send him to multiple rehabs and eventually involve organ transplants. His story would include a surprise foundling child, a celebrity sperm donation and other fodder for the “Behind the Music” era of rock scandalographies that dominated the VH1 schedule back at the turn of this century. Crosby has reached a point in his life (he’s 78) when he’s willing to own up to an insufferable personality that made life so difficult for friends, lovers and colleagues.
- History is never made in a vacuum. While many nostalgic films and documentaries tend to compartmentalize the history of space exploration, it took place during a tumultuous time of Cold War rivalries.
Not only were the United States and the USSR battling for supremacy in space exploration, the forces of communism and the “free world” were vying for the allegiance of millions of people, mostly nonwhite, emerging from centuries of colonialism. During that time, Soviet propaganda made the most of the civil rights struggles in the United States and its history of slavery, segregation and institutionalized racism.
Against that background, the documentary “Black in Space” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) looks at the efforts of both countries’ space programs to train a black astronaut and put him into space in a historic and symbolic first.
Other highlights
- Steer clear on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- The final three willing beauties will share a single hotel suite on “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
