A singer and a survivor, the subject of “Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) has been in the public eye for more than 50 years. She’s endured bouts with cancer and has championed medical research and established wellness centers.
How tough is she?
She starred in the hilariously ill-conceived 1980 roller-disco musical “Xanadu” and still had a career.
How bad was “Xanadu”?
It didn’t just receive a Golden Raspberry for worst picture; it inspired the creation of the Golden Raspberry Awards!
And that’s not the only thing to climb from the wreckage that was “Xanadu.”
Blessed with a near-alchemical knack for turning dross into gold, John’s recording of “Magic” from the dreadful film’s soundtrack became a pop smash.
Australian singer and coach on “The Voice Australia,” Delta Goodrem dutifully stands in for John.
From the start, “Hopelessly” offers reverent re-enactments of the overly familiar, unfolding like a visit to a wax museum.
John’s performance with John Travolta in “Grease” has become iconic. So why try to re-create it, unless you’re appealing to an audience that embraces these atrocities as camp?
The film ticks off the boxes of John’s early resume, shows her agonizing over boyfriends, managers and mentors on her way to “Have You Never Been Mellow” and international stardom.
We do get to meet her less-than-supportive father, who declares that he “always found her singing voice rather reedy.”
Sometimes the truth hurts.
Other highlights
While competing to become the chief chocolatier of Belgium (a bucket list goal for many of us, I’m sure), a beauty is bedazzled by the handsome swain running the contest in the 2019 romance “Love, Romance & Chocolate” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A payment arrangement turns deadly on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14), the Canadian import procedural returning for a third season.
- The 2018 documentary “RBG” (8 p.m., CNN), profiling Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has been nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary.
- “Planet Earth: Dynasties” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) concludes with a profile of the emperor penguin.
- Don Cheadle hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Gary Clark Jr.
Series notes
Auditions continue on “The World’s Best” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The top 12 perform on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Live boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... Repeats of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).