Fox launches the legal thriller series “Proven Innocent” (8 p.m., TV-14). As the title implies, it features a fierce defender of the wrongly convicted. For crusading lawyer Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), the subject is more than academic. She and her troubled brother, Levi (Riley Smith), spent 10 years in prison for a wrongful conviction.
Educated in the slammer and since graduated from Yale Law School (because nobody on TV can graduate from a mere state school), Madeline joins the lawyer who freed her. The Scripture-spouting Ezekiel “Easy” Boudreau (Russell Hornsby) is her polar opposite, cool and calculating. Their team also includes the quirky, pop-culture-savvy assistant Bodie Quick (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”).
Sometimes it’s difficult to tell whether Madeline is out to clear her own name or take down the gruff prosecutor, Gore Bellows (Kelsey Grammer), who convicted her. And that’s entirely intentional. The story basically includes a procedural or two of the week set against the backdrop of buried secrets from Madeline and Levi’s teen years.
Unfortunately, “Proven” is formulaic to a fault and telegraphs most of its moves well in advance. If Madeline meets a mean blonde from high school, you can bet she’s going to start looking like a suspect. If a client’s exoneration requires finding a buried toxicology report, you know it’s showing up in the next scene.
While it’s always fun to see Grammer as the heavy, he’s underused here and his character underwritten.
Premiering a show on a Friday night in February tells you everything you need to know about Fox’s faith in “Proven Innocent.”
- Based on a comic book series of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, “The Umbrella Academy” (TV-14) begins streaming on Netflix today. A tale of supernatural children with mysterious origins, “Umbrella” begins in 1989, when 43 women all over the world give birth at the same time despite the fact that they showed no signs of pregnancy. Adopted by the world’s richest and most eccentric man, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), seven of them are raised in his mansion, where their special skills are cultivated. Episode one begins in the present day, as they gather for Sir Reginald’s funeral.
As fantasies go, this rounds up a lot of familiar tropes: foundling children of mysterious origins; special powers; a magical home for the gifted and a reluctant gathering of an enchanted alliance. My favorite character is Pogo (Adam Godley), a chimpanzee and special assistant to Sir Reginald, who acts like some Victorian headmaster.
Amazon Prime begins streaming the four-episode docuseries “Lorena,” looking back at a 1993 domestic abuse case that culminated in an infamous dismemberment.
Other highlights
- Burke’s law on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Two episodes of “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- The TV movie “Kim Possible” (7 p.m., Disney) offers a live-action adaptation of the mid-2000s cartoon series.
- Working the jury on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A two-hour helping of “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls Ted Bundy.
- “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) presents the AARP-sponsored “Movies for Grownups Awards.”
- A violent incident leaves Danny rattled on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
The hills are alive with the sound of mutants in the 2016 Austrian horror feature “Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies” (9 p.m., TMCX).
Series notes
A K-9 agent attracts hostile attention on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Romantic one-upmanship on “Fresh Off the Boat” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW, r, TV-14), Lance Bass (7 p.m.) Ross Mathews (7:30 p.m.) ... A cynical take on Valentine’s Day on “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
The gang must protect a murder suspect during a violent storm on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).