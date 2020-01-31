Ovation airs the 13th season debut of “Murdoch Mysteries” (6 p.m., EST), a genial detective series set in Toronto in the 1890s. The series can also be streamed on Acorn.
- The league reflects on its best players, moments and plays of the 2019 season at the NFL Honors (7 p.m., Fox), live from Miami.
- Hosted by Natalie Morales, “Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors” (7 p.m., Reelz) profiles the actress and singer who will appear with Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
- The Celtics host the 76ers in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Suspicion grows after a widower’s new lover winds up in the morgue in the 2019 shocker “Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- David Attenborough narrates as “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (8 p.m., BBC America, AMC, Sundance and IFC) surveys the natural diversity of South America.
- A civil rights leader (Taraji P. Henson) and a local leader of the KKK (Sam Rockwell) form an unlikely bond when they are appointed to a board overseeing the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina, in 1971 in the 2019 drama “The Best of Enemies” (8 p.m., Showtime). Based on a true story.
- Fired from her reality television job, a beauty returns to her bucolic hometown to co-host a holiday auction with her former fiance in the 2019 romance “A Valentine’s Match” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “Iowa Caucuses: The Final Poll: A CNN Special Event” (8 p.m.) anticipates the kickoff to the presidential nominating process.
- J.J. Watt hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Luke Combs.
Series notes
Not much to celebrate on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A mother turns into a vigilante on “FBI: Most Wanted” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
