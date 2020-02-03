For some time now, current events and news coverage have vied with scripted entertainment for the TV viewer, often winning.
But even by the standards of the past few years, the past half-week has been rather intense. Had it been scripted, some might call it farfetched. Since the end of last week, we’ve had an ongoing Senate impeachment trial, Sunday’s Super Bowl and Monday’s Iowa caucuses, the kickoff to the nominating process.
Tonight brings the president’s State of the Union Address (8 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, C-Span, CNN, MSNBC).
A night of prime time “news” offers a good excuse for a mere TV critic to review some of 2020’s most notable shows.
Netflix began the year with “Messiah,” a speculative thriller that imagines the emergence of a mysterious figure (Mehdi Dehbi) seemingly capable of miracles straight out of the Good Book. The series contemplates his arrival from the point of view of presidents, the faithful, a small-town minister, an Israeli agent and an American intelligence officer (Michelle Monaghan). Is he a con man? Insane? A dangerous provocateur? The real deal?
Every major character has his or her opinion of the miracle man and some personal motivations for seeing that their preferred version of events unfolds.
“Messiah” does a good job of contemplating biblical events from a modern perspective, asking the faithful and skeptics to wonder how a messiah might manifest in the era of social media.
Also streaming on Netflix, the French import “The Bonfire of Destiny” presents a period soap based on real events, following survivors of a turn-of-the-century blaze at a charity function that claimed more than 100 women and their servants.
If the notion of “Titanic” and its aftermath as a miniseries intrigues you, I strongly suggest you brave the subtitles and pounce on this unheralded gem.
Now airing on HBO, “The Outsider” does a masterful job of blending the crime procedural with horror elements. It’s from Stephen King, after all.
Streaming on PBS.com, an “American Experience” presentation on Sen. Joseph McCarthy echoes current events.
Streaming on Apple TV+, the anthology series “Little America” presents tales of contemporary immigrant experience that are both uplifting and bittersweet.
