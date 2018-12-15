Life on tour can be arduous. Some performing artists take up residence in Las Vegas or Branson, Missouri. In New York City, “Springsteen on Broadway” has offered a continual concert/spoken word performance by singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen since October 2017. The show is scheduled to close this weekend.

Like many hot Broadway shows, “Springsteen” tickets commanded a high price and inspired scalping. Now we get to see it on what used to be called “television.”

Netflix filmed a live performance over two nights in July and begins streaming “Springsteen on Broadway” on Sunday. A concert album from the show went on sale Friday and contains live performances of songs from every era of the New Jersey native’s career.

  • If Springsteen nostalgia doesn’t exactly dredge up your glory days, perhaps ancient products, defunct restaurant chains and canceled candy brands will do the trick.

The CW channels a popular internet time-wasting trend with “Discontinued” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG) a half-hour homage to gone, but not forgotten, foods, toys, customs and businesses, from Blockbuster Video and Toys “R” Us to devices like the educational Speak & Spell toy.

I’m holding out for Hydrox cookies and Solo laundry detergent!

“Discontinued” is hosted with goofy enthusiasm by Andre Meadows, a self-described “black nerd.”

  • ABC continues its holiday tradition of broadcasting the 1965 widescreen musical adaptation of “The Sound of Music” (6 p.m. Sunday, TV-G), starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

More than 50 years old, “Music” remains enormously popular and oddly relevant. For all of its uplift, it’s ultimately about a family reacting to the fact that the neighbors have become Nazi sympathizers. In the end, they choose to cross a border to seek asylum rather than submit to the new nationalist regime. Climb every mountain!

Other highlights

  • Feelings between a single mother and her football star boss grow fonder in the 2018 romance “Coins for Christmas” (6 p.m., TV One).
  • Steve Harvey hosts the 2018 Miss Universe pageant (6 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
  • Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Efforts to rid the oceans of plastic waste.
  • Pop goes the holidays on the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG)
  • An architect and a baker collaborate on an elaborate confection in the 2018 bauble “A Gingerbread Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • The Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
  • A divine request reminds Miles of his most painful memory on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
  • A foreign potentate falls for a design intern in the 2018 romance “A Christmas in Royal Fashion” (8 p.m., ION)
Cult choice

Army comrades (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) put on a show to save their ex-commander’s hotel in the 1954 musical “White Christmas” (7 p.m., Sundance), also starring Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and the songs of Irving Berlin

Series notes

“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... A troubled veteran goes missing on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A terror blast rocks New York on “FBI” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

