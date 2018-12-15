Life on tour can be arduous. Some performing artists take up residence in Las Vegas or Branson, Missouri. In New York City, “Springsteen on Broadway” has offered a continual concert/spoken word performance by singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen since October 2017. The show is scheduled to close this weekend.
Like many hot Broadway shows, “Springsteen” tickets commanded a high price and inspired scalping. Now we get to see it on what used to be called “television.”
Netflix filmed a live performance over two nights in July and begins streaming “Springsteen on Broadway” on Sunday. A concert album from the show went on sale Friday and contains live performances of songs from every era of the New Jersey native’s career.
- If Springsteen nostalgia doesn’t exactly dredge up your glory days, perhaps ancient products, defunct restaurant chains and canceled candy brands will do the trick.
The CW channels a popular internet time-wasting trend with “Discontinued” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG) a half-hour homage to gone, but not forgotten, foods, toys, customs and businesses, from Blockbuster Video and Toys “R” Us to devices like the educational Speak & Spell toy.
I’m holding out for Hydrox cookies and Solo laundry detergent!
“Discontinued” is hosted with goofy enthusiasm by Andre Meadows, a self-described “black nerd.”
- ABC continues its holiday tradition of broadcasting the 1965 widescreen musical adaptation of “The Sound of Music” (6 p.m. Sunday, TV-G), starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
More than 50 years old, “Music” remains enormously popular and oddly relevant. For all of its uplift, it’s ultimately about a family reacting to the fact that the neighbors have become Nazi sympathizers. In the end, they choose to cross a border to seek asylum rather than submit to the new nationalist regime. Climb every mountain!
Other highlights
- Feelings between a single mother and her football star boss grow fonder in the 2018 romance “Coins for Christmas” (6 p.m., TV One).
- Steve Harvey hosts the 2018 Miss Universe pageant (6 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Efforts to rid the oceans of plastic waste.
- Pop goes the holidays on the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG)
- An architect and a baker collaborate on an elaborate confection in the 2018 bauble “A Gingerbread Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- The Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- A divine request reminds Miles of his most painful memory on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A foreign potentate falls for a design intern in the 2018 romance “A Christmas in Royal Fashion” (8 p.m., ION)
Cult choice
Army comrades (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) put on a show to save their ex-commander’s hotel in the 1954 musical “White Christmas” (7 p.m., Sundance), also starring Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and the songs of Irving Berlin
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... A troubled veteran goes missing on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A terror blast rocks New York on “FBI” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
