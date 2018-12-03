It’s always interesting when a new show’s title sounds like a parody. “Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox” (7 p.m., Travel, TV-G) will feature the “Transformers” star as a tour guide for the armchair explorer.
In the opening episode, Fox takes viewers to Scandinavia, where she meets with local historians and archaeologists to ferret out the truth about legends of medieval warrior women, not unlike Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) on History’s “Vikings.”
I guess we can praise Fox for striving to present herself as more than a pretty face. But in hosting a series like this, she’s invading the territory of average-looking people who got to “star” on basic cable nonfiction fare.
Are we now to expect that all gold-hunting, ghost-chasing, Alaska-homesteading, car restoration and pick-and-pawn adventure series will be taken over by the impossibly gorgeous? The prospect of the ship on “The Deadliest Catch” being (wo)manned by Victoria’s Secret models is hilarious to contemplate and a little tragic at the same time.
Before appearing on the last two seasons of the Fox network’s “New Girl,” Megan Fox had a steady gig on the ABC sitcom “Hope & Faith,” which starred Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford. Ford’s return to the “Murphy Brown” reboot will most likely come to an end after the last of that series’ 13 episodes airs. CBS’ “Happy Together” will also run out its string and depart.
- For those not born beautiful, money may be the only source of consolation. Hosted by Marcus Lemonis, “The Profit” (8 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG) returns for its sixth season of 12 episodes. In each, Lemonis visits a floundering business enterprise and offers advice that helps entrepreneurs survive and flourish.
Employing a philosophy that emphasizes the three Ps: people, process and product, Lemonis puts his own money on the line for businesses with potential. He becomes a major, hands-on investor sharing in both management decisions and profits. Drama ensues when he decides to shake up his proteges and fire some of the big shots standing in the way of success.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the second season of “Westw
- orld.”
Tonight’s holiday episodes, highlights
- A lavish gift casts doubt on Jackie’s boyfriend on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- In the 2018 romance “Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G), it’s the female lead who is called Darcy. Why?
- Jennifer Grey stars in the 2006 romantic comedy “The Road to Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime Movie Channel, TV-PG).
- Holiday sketches old and new unfold on “Saturday Night Live: Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). This will be repeated on Dec. 13.
- Murtaugh catches the Christmas spirit on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Peggy ponders an additional bundle of joy on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (8 p.m., A&E) shows how the shadowy organization uses investigators to spy on its critics, put tracking devices on cars, root through garbage and interfere with the private lives of public dissidents.
- A murder victim had two lives on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14
- ).
- A very special ride-along on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- D’Branin searches for the origins of the difficulties on “NightFlyers” (9 p.m., Syfy, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Stranded in the frozen north, rivals (Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin) are pursued by a bear in the 1997 thriller “The Edge” (8:55 p.m., Starz).
Series notes
A recently released con becomes a suspect on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Three sing to survive on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Three factions collide on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A plan to stop Cicada on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).