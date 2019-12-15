NBC puts the emphasis on dance with its new Christmas special “Holidays with the Houghs” (9 p.m., TV-PG). Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are known to viewers of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where Derek has won a record six times. Sister Julianne has been the professional half of a winning pair twice.
The Houghs hail from a large Utah family, home to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the “star” of “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” (8 p.m., PBS), featuring seasonal favorites and carols. Kristin Chenoweth hosts.
- Like the cheese blend congealing in your harvest gold fondue pot, the holidays are fairly dripping with nostalgia. Is there any better place to come “home” to than the fake composite set of a TV sitcom canceled 45 years ago?
“A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition” (9 p.m., HGTV) recalls all of the garish decorating sensations, faux foods and out-there furniture of the Brady era, 1969-74.
Ree Drummond, Jasmine Roth and surviving members of the “Brady” cast appear. And as if to macrame-ke our weekend, “Renovation” repeats on the Food Network at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
- Nothing says Christmas like movie promotion. Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special (9 p.m., ABC) invites J.J. Abrams, the director of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell.
- TCM gets in to the promotional swing for the Christmas release of the newest adaptation of “Little Women,” directed by Greta Gerwig.
Katharine Hepburn and Joan Bennett headline the 1933 “Little Women” (7 p.m., TV-G) directed by George Cukor. Look for Elizabeth Taylor, June Allyson, Margaret O’Brien and Janet Leigh in “Little Women” (9:15 p.m., TV-G), released in 1949.
The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “Attla” profiles George Attla, the most celebrated Alaskan dog sled champion in history, and follows him as he passes along his racing skills and tribal traditions to his nephew.
