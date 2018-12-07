I’ll never understand why anybody over 11 wants to visit the Magic Kingdom, but apparently some people spend vast sums to get married there. “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic” (7 p.m., Freeform) showcases some of these lavish nuptials, one set to a “Mary Poppins Returns” theme, while another features a Martina McBride performance at Epcot.
Holiday highlights
- Misfits save the day in the 1964 Rankin-Bass production “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- Emma Bunton, Anthony Adams, Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard preside over two slices of “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- Sparks fly when former teenage sweethearts are forced to organize a holiday dance in the 2018 romance “Homegrown Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- A department store elf falls for the big guy in the 2018 romance “Santa’s Boots” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Precocious kids use technology to surveil a certain North Pole gift-giver in the 2014 comedy “Santa Hunters” (7 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G).
- Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 Rankin-Bass special “Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- A woman who offers holiday cheer for hire runs into family complications in the 2018 romance “Rent-an-Elf” (8 p.m., ION).
- The voices of John Goodman and Jonathan Winters animate the 1992 sequel “Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
Other highlights
- The Portland Timbers and Atlanta United FC contend for the 2018 MLS Cup (7 p.m., Fox).
- A celebrity couple discusses domestic life and a new arrival on “Oprah at Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” (7 p.m., OWN).
- Director Steven Spielberg envisions the virtual reality-obsessed world of 2045 in the 2018 fantasy “Ready Player One” (7 p.m., HBO).
- Sarah Jessica Parker sits down on “The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14), relocated from its Sunday night perch to the network’s least-watched prime-time hour.
- Jason Momoa hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Mumford & Sons.
Saturday series
Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC,) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).