“Truth Be Told” begins streaming on Apple TV+. Another sign that the tech company’s streaming service can attract top-notch talent, it stars three-time Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer, “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, Lizzie Caplan (“Castle Rock”) and Elizabeth Perkins, seen just this week in “The Moodys.” Mekhi Phifer, Annabella Sciorra, and Ron Cephas Jones also star.
Davis plays reporter and podcaster Poppy Parnell, whose reports on a professor’s stabbing death helped send troubled teen neighbor Warren Cave (Paul) to San Quentin. Some two decades later, she’s plagued with sufficient doubts to spend hours and hours investigating and podcasting about Cave’s possible innocence.
Second only to the onslaught of streaming television shows, the popularity and ubiquity of true-crime podcasts has come to define the media consumption of our time. In a cheeky rant about too many podcasts in Spectator USA, writer Matt Labash speculates that there might be more true-crime podcasts than criminals “Unless we count the crime of unoriginality.”
For all of the talent on hand here, “Truth” suffers from some clunky writing and cookie-cutter characters. Podcasts offer Poppy plenty of chances to talk about finding the truth. Paul’s Warren Cave has become a neo-Nazi skinhead in prison and not exactly a geyser of conversation. Caplan has the best role(s). She plays the twin daughters of the murdered man. One is a “death doula,” a kind of midwife to the afterlife. But even that peculiar occupation is dismissed as so much Northern California “color.”
As with any podcast, watching “Truth” is a long commitment. And Poppy’s “show” within this show is an iTunes podcast, so Apple gets to promote itself.
- Amazon Prime begins streaming the third season of the acclaimed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an impressively produced period comedy with all of the hallmarks of a musical, except songs.
Rachel Brosnahan is hard not to love in the title role. But I have balked at creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s chatty characters since “Gilmore Girls.” And Maisel’s stand-up job allows her to serve up big dollops of dialogue, getting to be both uptown and downtown, bourgeois and “hip” all at the same time.
- Hulu begins streaming “Reprisal,” a crime and revenge saga starring Abigail Spencer (“Timeless”) as a woman out for payback after being left for dead in the wake of a gruesome incident. Self-consciously stylish, this series is particularly violent. Spencer’s character is seen being dragged by chains and being punched in the face. For all of its brutal shocks, “Reprisal” quickly becomes rather tiresome.
- Also streaming on Hulu, the series “Vice Investigates” looks into the “K-Pop Machine.” While internationally popular, Korean music groups face spectacular pressures to conform to desired images and endure the micromanagement of producers. Reports of depression, mental illness and star suicides have taken some of the gloss off the pop phenomenon.
Other highlights
- Utah and Oregon clash in college football action (7 p.m., ABC).
- Burl Ives narrates the 1964 Rankin-Bass adaptation of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-G).
- David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Benedict Cumberbatch appear on “Shakespeare Live! From the RSC” on “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- Pop singers (Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett) reunite in the 2014 special “An En Vogue Christmas” (8 p.m., OWN).
- A corpse is found at a gentlemen’s club on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Joseph Cotten stars in Orson Welles’ adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s novel “The Magnificent Ambersons” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Not to be confused with the 1960 Western “The Magnificent Seven” (7 p.m., Outdoor).
Series notes
Adam’s girlfriend is snatched on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Red investigates a criminal twist on witness protection on The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) .
