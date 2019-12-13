A jilted woman decides to rebound in Vienna in the 2019 romance “Best Christmas Ball Ever!” (6 p.m., Ion, TV-G).
- The voice of Burl Ives animates a rotund snowman in the 1964 special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- A store owner overcomes grief with music in the 2019 romance “A Christmas Winter Song” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- Sparks fly when a woman’s friend poses as her ex in the 2019 romance “Holiday Date” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- The new boyfriend of a jewelry store owner’s daughter goes all out to protect the goods in the 2019 romance “Holiday Heist” (7 p.m., BET, TV-PG).
- Jimmy Durante narrates “Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- Jonathan Winters and John Goodman lend their voices to the 1992 special “Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
Other highlights
- The voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler and Craig Ferguson can be heard in the 2019 special “How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- The 2019 Heisman Trophy Ceremony (7 p.m., ESPN) anoints the college football player of the year.
- Creatures learn the importance of celebrations on “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Scarlett Johansson hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Niall Horan.
Series notes
“Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) .
