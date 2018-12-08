The bleak and stylish science-fiction thriller “Counterpart” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) returns for a second season. J.K. Simmons, the master of emotional restraint, stars as Howard Silk. First seen as a low-level functionary in a Berlin spy agency, he is introduced to his office’s real mission, monitoring and controlling a parallel universe created by East German scientists in the late 1980s. On the other side, Silk’s doppelganger, his “Prime,” has very different priorities.
As things stand, the border between the two worlds has been shut, and many from the “wrong” side are trapped. Their incarceration and the presence of rogue terrorists who compromise elements of Silk’s agency offer similarities to current events as well as echoes of many Cold War thrillers.
Add “Counterpart” to the growing list of peak TV series, including “The Americans,” “Deutschland 83” and “The Little Drummer Girl,” filled with nostalgia for a pre-digital era and set in the twilight world of Cold War espionage. Let’s not forget “Berlin Station” (8 p.m. Sunday, Epix, TV-MA). Or the parallel German universe of Amazon Prime’s “The Man in the High Castle.”
Slow-moving and icy in tone, “Counterpart” borrows from the “24” and “Homeland” playbook, keeping the intrigue and betrayals very close to home. Not unlike Netflix’s “Bodyguard,” intimate relationships are the most fraught with intrigue.
It is best appreciated for Simmons’ understatement as well as Olivia Williams’ performance as his wife, Emily, a convalescent only slowly awakening to her true identity. Make that identities.
- Oprah Winfrey presides over “Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” (7 p.m., BET), featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Brian McKnight, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Patti Austin, Gloria Estefan, Charlie Wilson, Ledisi, Gladys Knight and Jennifer Hudson.
Jones and his extraordinary career are the subject of the recent Netflix documentary “Quincy,” co-directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones (“Parks & Recreation,” “The Office”).
Holiday highlights
- Interior designer Alison Victoria interviews decorators and planners and surveys a theme of “American Treasures” on “White House Christmas 2018” (5 p.m., HGTV, TV-G).
- Cupid’s arrow snares a small-town sheriff and a real estate developer in the 2018 romance “Welcome to Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A bakery owner fights plans for a ski resort in her town in the 2018 romance “A Christmas in Tennessee” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- The stress of battling an evil stepmother leaves a woman with amnesia in the 2018 fantasy “A Snow White Christmas” (8 p.m., ION, TV-PG).
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): the impact of screen time on developing brains; an interview with entrepreneur Elon Musk; an opera star discusses his delinquent youth
- A winner emerges on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)
- A strange world yields few secrets on “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).
- Claire’s duties as a doctor remain paramount on “Outlander” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Elena is rattled by Lila’s dangerous romance on “My Brilliant Friend” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). This series will return for a second season, titled “The Story of a New Name.”
- Mac shows his cards on “Ray Donovan” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Elizabeth strives to keep a Balkan agreement from unraveling on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Tilly avoids Lyle on “Escape at Dannemora” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA)
- “Deadly Legacy” (9 p.m., ID) recalls serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
Cult choice
At least two beautiful women (Stella Stevens and Laurel Goodwin) fight over a humble tuna fisherman (Elvis Presley) who also croons in a Hawaiian nightclub in the 1962 musical “Girls! Girls! Girls!” (8:45 p.m., Sundance).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... A friend request forces Miles and his father to collaborate on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jane Lynch guest-voices on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Switched identities on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Tough sledding on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
A heist reveals corruption on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash guest-voice on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bethenny Frankel appears on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), followed by a repeat (9 p.m.) ... Mel reels on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) .
