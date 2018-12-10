Recalling one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports, the “30 for 30” (8 p.m., ESPN) documentary “42 to 1” recalls the 1990 title fight between “Iron” Mike Tyson and challenger James “Buster” Douglas.
The title refers to the odds against a Douglas victory. Las Vegas sports gambling was a relatively new business when the fight was held. In an interview, Jimmy Vaccaro, a handicapper at the time, recalls absolutely no “action” on the fight, at 10-1 or even 20-1.
It had been located in Japan because promoters were certain of a quick decision that nobody would want to watch in the United States. Weeks before the bout, some cynical experts had already dubbed it “30 Seconds Over Tokyo.”
But that was not to be. Douglas, an accomplished fighter known for both vast potential and a history of underperforming, had the night of his life and not only beat Tyson, but beat him up and eventually knocked him out. After this bout, Tyson’s aura of invincibility vanished, to be replaced by endless distractions, peculiar episodes and erratic behavior.
“42 to 1” recalls the very different history of both boxers. Period footage recalls a cocky and confident Tyson on “Good Morning America” and other venues, and catalogs his rapid rise to elite status by dispatching opponents in one or two rounds, sometimes in mere seconds after entering the ring.
Douglas’ past is presented as a more humble affair. Raised in a small ranch house in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of a boxer who fancied himself a “killer” and who lived through his son’s boxing career. The young Douglas gravitated toward his mother’s orbit, as well as her cooking. The film offers a touching portrait of a tough man’s love for his protective mom.
She would pass away mere weeks before his fight with Tyson, a tragic shock that some, including Douglas, believe contributed to his success, still considered one of the greatest sports upsets ever.
- Another sports documentary, “Momentum Generation” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) recalls a group of young surfers who transformed the sport in the 1990s.
- “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G) features a young singing ventriloquist and season 12 “America’s Got Talent” champion, along with her puppets Petunia, Oscar, Edna and Katie. Lynne is 14 years old.
- Some PBS stations will air “Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity” (7 p.m., TV-G), featuring violinist Itzhak Perlman and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Check local listings.
Other highlights
The top eight perform duets on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Darlene and Becky wax nostalgic on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A controversial speaker dies after a campus appearance on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Peggy’s rich brother irks Mike on “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Wade’s kidnappers set demands on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Jane Lynch hosts “Hollywood Game Night” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A decision changes everything on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
An academic couple (Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor) engage in drunken, caustic and cruel banter with young dinner guests (George Segal and Sandy Dennis) in the 1966 adaptation of Edward Albee’s stage drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Late night
