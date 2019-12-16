Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host “Dogs of the Year” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), a countdown of feel-good news stories, viral videos and wagging tales featuring man and woman’s best friends.
Not to be outdone, “Well Groomed” (8 p.m., HBO) documents the small subculture of exotic dog stylists who turn standard poodles into extravagant works of art. These groomers don’t only shave, style and tease dogs’ hair into pom-poms and puffs, they dye it every color under the rainbow to create thematic canine sculptures celebrating books, movies and crazy concepts.
As you can expect, the folks behind these efforts are a distinct breed. The artists hail from every corner of the United States, and are singularly passionate about their art form and their “medium.” Many have spouses, children, employees and colleagues to care for, but they all say they prefer animals, make that dogs, to people.
It’s worth noting that “Well Groomed” is a product of HBO Sports, and as such, is quite a departure from the usual fare, like last week’s documentary on “Belichick and Saban,” filled with football coaching wisdom.
- Speaking of HBO sports, “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m.) wraps up the year and its 25th season with a panel discussion of the biggest stories in sports.
Bryant Gumbel joins correspondents Mary Carillo, Bernard Goldberg, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien and David Scott in reviewing 2019 and some of the stories covered on “Real Sports,” including the storied tradition of Brainerd, Minnesota’s, Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. My wife’s late uncle Arnie used to own a cabin resort on a lake near Brainerd, home to a giant statue of Paul Bunyan and Babe, the Blue Ox.
- The documentary special “The Ornament of the World” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14) has nothing to do with Christmas trees. “World” recalls a long period of Spanish history, the 800 years from 711 to 1492, known as “La Convivencia,” when the nation’s culture reflected a mingling of Christian, Jewish and Moorish influences, creating one of the most advanced civilizations of the so-called “Dark Ages,” and when the cities of Cordoba, Seville, Toledo, and Granada were adorned with spectacular architecture and art that dazzles and attracts tourists to this day.
By the early 16th century, “La Convivencia” gave way to xenophobia as Jews and Muslims were expelled from Spain or forced to convert to Catholicism. Despite receiving a lion’s share of territory, gold and plunder from the New World, this “victory” over multiculturalism marked the beginning of Spain’s long decline and centuries-long association with decadent aristocracy, despotism and religious inquisition.
Other highlights
- The season finale of “The Voice” (NBC, TV-PG), revisits past performances (7 p.m.) and anoints a winner (8 p.m.).
- Laughed at by his “friends” and mocked even by his dog, a lonely boy learns the true meaning of the holiday from a friend with a blanket fixation in the 1965 special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
- After finding his frozen remains early in the new year, friends of Dean Fawcett realized he had celebrated “His Last Christmas” (7 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- The gang from the “Frozen” franchise joins “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
- A former victim may be linked to current mayhem on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- An ogre’s holidays go sideways on “Shrek the Halls” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Pride finds himself cut off from the team on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Bentley makes a fateful choice on the season finale of “Treadstone” (8 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
Cult choice
After a blow to the head, a young girl’s (Judy Garland) subconscious knits together an extravagant hallucination loosely based on elements from her colorless existence in the 1939 musical “The Wizard of Oz” (7 p.m., TNT, TV-G).
Series notes
One last mission for Ziva on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Devon finishes his internship on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14)
.
