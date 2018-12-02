Amy Grant is joined by husband and Grammy Award®-winning artist Vince Gill, country music star Kellie Pickler and Grammy Award®-winning singer Michael W. Smith for an evening filled rich performances of holiday favorites that are sure to put viewers in a festive mood. Throughout the hour, Grant adds a personal touch by sharing family Christmas memories and beloved traditions. Photo: Amy Grant, Vince Gill Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Katherine Bomboy