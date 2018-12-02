Those in search of pure escapism could do worse than “Always at The Carlyle” (8 p.m., Starz), directed by Matthew Miele (“Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s”). New York’s Carlyle hotel was a home away from home to the rich and famous long before the late Robin Leach created his tabloid show.
This glossy documentary includes observations from stars both living and dead, including Wes Anderson, Alan Cumming, George Clooney, Jeff Goldblum, Anjelica Huston, Naomi Campbell, Jon Hamm, Anthony Bourdain and Elaine Stritch.
Along the way we learn that it has hosted leaders from Churchill to Kennedy to Clinton and that royals have made it their headquarters when visiting New York.
Some may find it comforting to know that a place of luxurious old school elegance has endured. As Hamm (“Mad Men”) observes, you really feel like you’ve “arrived” after you’ve stayed at The Carlyle. Then he admits he’s never had the pleasure.
For the record, Tommy Rowles, the bartender at the hotel’s Bemelmans Bar for 53 years, died just last month. One of the first people he served was President Harry Truman, who ordered bourbon. Now you know!
- “Amy Grant’s Tennessee Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark) features Vince Gill, Kellie Pickler and Michael W. Smith, who share Christmas stories about their youth and their families as well as seasonal musical performances.
- A true-crime mystery wrapped in a story about racism, “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls the 2015 death of a Chicago activist who was arrested for a traffic infraction in a small Texas town and found hanging in her cell three days later.
- Mandy Moore explores her family tree as “Who Do You Think You Are?” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-PG) returns for a 10th season that will feature Josh Duhamel, Matthew Morrison and Regina King.
Other highlights
- The top 10 perform on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Elena receives a shock on her 15th birthday on “My Brilliant Friend” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Howie Mandel hosts “Deal or No Deal” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Shaun treats travelers whose infection could spread beyond the airport on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).