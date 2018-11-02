Until somebody starts the Dead Celebrity Network, Reelz will have to do. Anybody looking for a documentary about the death or murder or maybe even the autopsy of somebody famous can almost certainly find it there.
On Saturday, Reelz further defines itself with the new show “Murder in the Family” (8 p.m., TV-14), hosted by notorious tabloid journalist Geraldo Rivera. “Family” will profile those celebrities who have experienced the murder of a loved one. That’s a pretty specific group.
But it includes Dave Navarro, Jennifer Hudson, Dylan McDermott, Kelsey Grammer, Donatella Versace and Woody Harrelson certainly enough to start, or even fill, a cable season. Not to be confused with that other Reelz series, “Murder Made Me Famous.”
- The new documentary series “Shut Up and Dribble” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) examines the history of the NBA, its political and social impact, as well as the outspoken nature of players past and present.
The “Dribble” title was inspired by a dismissive taunt from Laura Ingraham, the provocative Fox News Valkyrie who has become the face of the network as it has increasingly identified with fringe white-identity politics.
- Now streaming on Netflix, “ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black” (TV-MA) revisits Johnny Cash’s 1970 invitation to perform at the White House. As adviser Pat Buchanan recalls in this documentary, President Nixon hoped that Cash would help him identify with working people in middle America.
“Black” revisits an unsung chapter in the long-simmering culture wars. Nixon assumed a simple “country” singer would do his bidding. He wasn’t aware that Cash had ideas of his own.
A country star, “The Man in Black” also considered himself part of the folk tradition. He recorded with Bob Dylan, a symbol of the 1960s rebellion that Nixon despised.
It’s an interesting look at the often-uneasy relationship between performers and politicians. Something to think about at the end of a political season when singers as diverse as Kanye West, Willie Nelson and Taylor Swift have made political statements.
Other highlights
- College football action includes UCLA at Oregon (6:30 p.m., Fox), Alabama at LSU (7 p.m., CBS) and Oklahoma at Texas Tech (7 p.m., ABC).
- An overworked professional runs into a former hometown crush when she’s forced to care for her injured aunt in the 2018 holiday bauble “Christmas Joy” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A singer and a pastor plan their “perfect” wedding on the series premiere of “Chad Loves Michelle” (8 p.m., OWN).
- Senate hearings and a special prosecutor turn up the heat on the president on the second night of the epic “Watergate” (8 p.m., History, TV-14) documentary.
- A mommy vlogger attracts a deranged follower in the 2018 shocker “The Perfect Mother” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Jonah Hill hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Maggie Rogers.
Cult choice
Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) returns to familiar territory, portraying St. Luke in the 2018 biblical epic “Paul, Apostle of Christ” (7:15 p.m., Starz).
Series notes
Two hours of “Dateline” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).